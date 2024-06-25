Red One: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Dwayne Johnson Christmas action movie

There are all kinds of Christmas movies for fans to enjoy around the holidays, from animated classics to family-friendly favorites, but Red One brings blockbuster action to the holiday, with Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons leading the way in this yuletide adventure.

The Christmas action movie has been a popular genre in recent years, with the likes of Violent Night, Silent Night and The Christmas Chronicles as examples. Of course, Die Hard is one of the first and still the best Christmas action movies (yes, I believe it's a Christmas movie). Will Red One be a new holiday classic for people to watch every year?

Before we find out, here's everything you need to know about the movie.

Movie fans get to unwrap Red One early this holiday season, as the movie is set to premiere exclusively in US movie theaters on November 15; outside of the US the movie is expected in November, but an exact date is not yet available.

The November 15 release date makes it a Christmas movie arriving before Thanksgiving in the US, but even if that bothers you, it should be playing in theaters after Turkey Day and well into December.

Red One cast

Two major movie stars headline Red One, as Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are teaming up to save Santa Claus in the movie. Neither men need much of an introduction, as Johnson is the star of major blockbusters like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the Fast and Furious franchise, while Evans was Captain America in the MCU. In Red One, Johnson plays the head of North Pole security and Evans is a notorious bounty hunter brought in to help track down the missing Santa.

St. Nick in the movie is being played by J.K. Simmons, Oscar-winner for Whiplash, also known for his work in the Spider-Man franchise and Invincible.

Other members of the cast include Lucy Liu (A Man in Full), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Bonnie Hunt (Jerry Maguire), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Nick Kroll (History of the World Part II) and Weskley Kimmel (Your Place or Mine).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Red One plot

Here is the synopsis for Red One:

"After Santa Claus — Code Name: RED ONE — is kidnapped, the North Pole’s head of security must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas."

The script for the movie was written by Chris Morgan, whose previous screenplays include Wanted and multiple entries from Fast and Furious franchise (No. 4-8, plus Hobbs & Shaw).

Red One trailer

Get in the Christmas spirit by watching the action-filled trailer for Red One right here:

Jake Kasdan movies

The Red One director is Jake Kasdan, who has a mix of comedy and action directing experience that makes him a fitting pick for this movie. Here are Kasdan's previous feature directing credits:

Zero Effect (1998)

Orange County (2002)

The TV Set (2006)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Sex Tape (2014)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)