Violent Night: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the action Christmas movie

If you’ve always thought there just hasn’t been enough explosions and blood in Christmas movies, then Violent Night may just be for you. This 2022 new movie brings the action to the holiday season as Santa takes on a group of thieves in order to save one family’s Christmas.

While some prefer the holiday offerings of Hallmark Christmas movies or Netflix Christmas movies, Violent Night is here for some alternative holiday cheer, a bit reminiscent of the cult hit Anna and the Apocalypse or the classic Die Hard. We’ll see if Violent Night can live up to the likes of those, but it is coming from the producers behind John Wick, Nobody, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, so it has a good pedigree.

Here’s everything we know about Violent Night.

Violent Night heads exclusively to movie theaters in time for the holiday season, premiering on December 2 in the US, UK and most of the world.

What is the Violent Night plot?

Here is the official plot of Violent Night from Universal Pictures:

"When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint."

The script was an original idea from Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who recently wrote Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Violent Night trailer

The Violent Night trailer premiered on October 5 and caught many people’s eyes. David Harbour’s Santa Claus looks like a fun iteration of the jolly old guy, who is ready to kick butt to save Christmas. Give it a watch below:

Who is in the Violent Night cast?

As mentioned, David Harbour plays Santa Claus in Violent Night. Harbour is best known as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, though he has a good bit of experience being a big screen action star, having appeared in Black Widow, Extraction and The Equalizer; he also was in the most recent reboot of Hellboy, but we’ll let that one slide.

Going up against Santa Claus as Violent Night’s villain is John Leguizamo, whose credits include When They See Us, John Wick and Moulin Rouge!

Also in the cast are Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly D’Angelo, who has some experience with Christmas movies after starring in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Who is the Violent Night director?

Violent Night is directed by Tommy Wirkola, a Norwegian-born director who is familiar with mixing snow and blood, having directed 2009’s zombie movie Dead Snow and its sequel Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead. Among Wirkola’s other credits are Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters and The Trip.