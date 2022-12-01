Everyone has their favorite Christmas movies that they watch each year to get them in the festive spirit; Violent Night hopes to be one of them. A different kind of Christmas movie, viewers around the world can watch Violent Night right now.

Looking to join the ranks of alternative Christmas classics like Die Hard, Krampus and Anna and the Apocalypse, Violent Night is an R-rated action comedy that sees jolly old Saint Nick needing to beat up a bunch of bad guys to save the family that they're holding hostage. Stranger Things' David Harbour stars as Santa Claus.

Here is what you need to know about how to watch Violent Night.

How to watch Violent Night in movie theaters

As of December 2, Violent Night is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most of the world (there are some December 1 previews in select locations). To see where Violent Night is playing near you, check out the movie's website (opens in new tab), your local theater's website or Fandango (opens in new tab), which provides every location where a movie is playing in your area.

The movie's big screen debut is going a little bigger, as for one week starting December 2, Violent Night is playing in select IMAX theater locations. Check out where on IMAX's website (opens in new tab).

Looking for a great holiday gift for the movie lover on your list (or to yourself if you’re so inclined), you'll definitely want to check out movie theater subscription and membership deals. These offerings give consumers discounted, free or a monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on other moviegoing perks, including concessions. Numerous movie theater chains in the US and UK provide these types of programs.

Is Violent Night streaming?

No, Violent Night is not streaming right now, so heading to the movie theaters is your only option to see it.

While no information about Violent Night's eventual digital and streaming release have been shared, we can make some strong educated guesses as to where the movie is going to be available. As a Universal Pictures movie, Violent Night is in all likelihood going to first stream on Peacock in the US. How long it could be until its streaming is up in the air though. While Peacock is available in the UK through Sky TV, it's not for certain that UK consumers are going to be able to stream Violent Night that way when the movie arrives on the platform.

We'll update this post when more info on Violent Night's streaming and digital on-demand releases are known.

Everything else to know about Violent Night

Joining David Harbour in Violent Night is John Leguizamo (The Menu), Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Leah Brady (Erin's Guide to Kissing Girls). Tommy Wirkola directs.

The movie is currently scoring a 70% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

Check out the Violent Night trailer to see if this Christmas movie is going to be added to your watchlist.