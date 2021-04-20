Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse': Amazon Prime release date, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse will introduce one of the author's most famous characters, action hero John Clark, in a movie based on the world of CIA agent Jack Ryan.

The film starring Michael B. Jordan was originally intended for a full cinema release, but after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Amazon Prime swooped in to buy the rights.

Here's everything you need to know about Tom Clancy's Without Remorse...

It's time to get excited because the movie will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 30 April 2021.

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse plot

The story begins with Navy SEAL John Kelly (who later becomes John Clark) carrying out a special mission to rescue a CIA operative who's been taken hostage by ex-Russian military forces.

Months later, his pregnant wife is killed by four Russian assassins who attack Kelly's home. He manages to kill three, but one escapes alive.

After discovering the name of the killer who got away from a corrupt Russian diplomat, Kelly sets off on a mission to get revenge with fellow SEAL Lt. Commander Karen Greer and shady CIA agent Robert Ritter.

Yet when he uncovers a dark conspiracy plotting to create a state of all-out war between Moscow and Washington, he's forced to choose between personal honour and duty to his country...

Without Remorse cast

Michael B. Jordan (The Wire and Creed) plays John Kelly, while British stars Jodie Smith-Turner (Nightflyers) and Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot) play Karen Greer and Robert Ritter.

Australian actor Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) plays Senator Clay and Brett Gelman (Stranger Things and Fleabag) plays Russian assassin, Victor Rykov.

Luke Mitchell (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2) and Colman Jason Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) also star.

Will there be a sequel?

Michael B. Jordan will be reprising the role of John Clark in a sequel movie, Rainbow Six, which is expected to come to the streaming platform next year.

"I'm so excited about Without Remorse," he says. "This was an opportunity to dive into John Kelly/John Clarke character and give him a fresh start. Growing this thing out into a franchise is something we look forward to and we felt Without Remorse is a perfect vehicle to do that as the first big splash I will make over at Amazon."

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse trailer

The explosive final trailer was released recently and you can check it out below...