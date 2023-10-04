Silent Night: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the John Woo Christmas action movie

John Woo, the legendary action director, returns with a 2023 new movie, Silent Night. This comes about six years after Woo released his last movie in 2017, making it a gift on multiple levels. One, because it's a new John Woo movie, and two, because Silent Night is a John Woo Christmas action movie.

Not only does Silent Night have bonafide action credentials with Woo behind the camera, but the movie also hails from the producer of John Wick, who knows a thing or two about creating a fun, action-packed time for audiences.

Read on to unwrap everything you need to know about Silent Night.

Ring in the holidays with Silent Night, which premieres exclusively in US movie theaters on December 1.

Right now there is no information on when Silent Night might be shown in the UK, but we'll update this page when that info becomes available.

Silent Night plot

Silent Night is an script written by Robert Archer Lynn. Here is the official synopsis:

"From legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick comes this gritty revenge tale of a tormented father who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang's crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life’s mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son's death."

Silent Night cast

Joel Kinnaman stars as the father, Godlock, seeking revenge in Silent Night. Kinnaman is an action movie vet, having starred in The Suicide Squad, Child 44 and Run All Night. Some of his other roles include House of Cards, In Treatment, Hanna and For All Mankind.

The supporting cast for Silent Night features Catalina Sandino Moreno (From, The Affair) as Saya, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi (X, Don't Look Up) as Vassell and Harold Torres (Memory, Run Coyote Run) as Playa.

Silent Night trailer

Watch the Silent Night trailer down below, which offers plenty to get excited about as Woo and company orchestrate some fun-looking action scenes:

John Woo movies

John Woo's career dates back to the late 60s and early 70s, but he truly took off worldwide with his action movies in the 80s and 90s, most notably The Killer, Bullet in the Head, Hard Boiled and Face/Off. But get a look at his complete filmography right here:

The Young Dragons (1974)

The Dragon Tamers (1975)

Princess Chang Ping (1976)

The Hand of Death (1976)

Money Crazy (1977)

Follow the Star (1978)

Ha luo, ye gui ren (1978)

Last Hurrah for Chivalry (1979)

Qian zuo guai (1980)

Laughing Times (1981)

To Hell with the Devil (1982)

Plain Jane to the Rescue (1982)

Heroes Shed No Tears (1984)

Run Tiger, Run (1984)

Xiao jiang (1985)

A Better Tomorrow (1986)

A Better Tomorrow II (1987)

The Killer (1989)

Just Heroes (1989)

Bullet in the Head (1990)

Once a Thief (1991)

Hard Boiled (1992)

Hard Target (1993)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Face/Off (1997)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Windtalkers (2002)

Paycheck (2003)

All the Invisible Children (2005)

Red Cliff (2008)

Red Cliff II (2009)

Reign of Assassins (2010)

The Crossing (2014)

The Crossing 2 (2015)

Manhunt (2017)