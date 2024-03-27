A Man in Full: release date, cast and everything we know about the Jeff Daniels Netflix drama

David E. Kelley has been behind some of the best TV dramas in recent years, and he could very well have another one on his hands with the Netflix limited series A Man in Full. The creator of Big Little Lies, Anatomy of a Scandal and Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer dives into the world of politics and business in a story about a real estate mogul's fall from grace.

Kelley's not alone in bringing his talents to the series. Regina King is onboard as an executive producer, the series is an adaptation of a Tom Wolfe novel and the cast is absolutely stacked, led by Jeff Daniels.

Find out more about all that and everything else you need to know about A Man in Full right here.

All six episodes of A Man in Full premiere on Netflix on Thursday, May 2.

In order to watch A Man in Full, you must have a Netflix plan. There are several subscription options, including a cheaper ad-supported tier and premium ones that allow viewers to watch Netflix programs in 4K.

A Man in Full cast

It's quite an impressive cast lined up for A Man in Full, which is led by Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker, a polarizing Atlanta real estate mogul facing sudden bankruptcy but ready to defend his empire at any cost. Daniels is an Emmy-winning actor for The Newsroom, and has starred in the likes of American Rust (season 2 coming to Prime Video), Godless, The Martian, The Squid and the Whale and Dumb and Dumber.

Diane Lane stars in the series as Martha Croker, Charlie's ex-wife, who emerges from the shadows as Charlie's real estate empire begins to crumble. Lane most recently starred in the FX series Feud: Capote vs the Swans, while she is also known for Unfaithful, Let Him Go and Man of Steel.

Lucy Liu plays Joyce Newman in A Man in Full, the founder of a clean beauty company who struggles with a crisis of conscience that could undo friendships and businesses. Liu has famously starred in Charlie's Angels, Elementary, Set It Up and the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

Playing Raymond Peepgrass, a lowly loan officer on the verge of personal and professional chaos, in the series is Tom Pelphrey. Pelphrey is no stranger to Netflix, having starred in the Netflix shows Ozark and Iron Fist, as well as the Netflix movie Mank.

Sarah Jones plays Serena Croker, Charlie's second wife, an authentic Southern beauty who is a steadying force for Charlie amid his bankruptcy. Jones has starred in For All Mankind, The Path and Alcatraz.

The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper plays Wes Jordan, the incumbent mayor of Atlanta up for reelection who is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure victory over his opponent. In addition to The Good Place, Harper has starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Resort, Love Life and Midsommar.

Other members of the A Man in Full cast include Aml Ameen (Rustin) as Croker Industries attorney Roger White, Jon Michael Hill (61st Street) as Croker employee Conrad Hensley, Chanté Adams (A League of Their Own) as Jill Hensley, Conrad's wife and Charlie's executive assistant and Bill Camp (Drive-Away Dolls) as Harry Zale.

Image 1 of 5 Jeff Daniels and Sarah Jones in A Man in Full (Image credit: Mark Hill/Netflix) Aml Ameen and William Jackson Harper in A Man in Full (Image credit: Mark Hill/Netflix) Lucy Liu and Diane Lane in A Man in Full (Image credit: Mark Hill/Netflix) Aml Ameen and Jon Michael Hill in A Man in Full (Image credit: Mark Hill/Netflix) Tom Pelphrey (far left) and Bill Camp (far right) in A Man in Full (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A Man in Full plot

Based on the novel A Man in Full by Tom Wolfe that was published in 1998, here is the official synopsis for the Netflix series:

"When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace."

A Man in Full trailer

There isn't an official trailer for A Man in Full at this time, but Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the series that you can watch directly below: