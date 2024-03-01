American Rust season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Jeff Daniels crime drama

American Rust premiered as a Showtime drama back in 2021, but the show was ultimately cancelled after its initial batch of episodes. However, like a number of other shows nowadays, it was given a second life, with streaming service Prime Video swooping in to bring viewers American Rust season 2, which has the official title of American Rust: Broken Justice.

Based on Philipp Meyer's acclaimed novel American Rust, the crime drama was created for television by Dan Futterman, Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Capote and Foxcatcher. On screen, the series is headlined by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, both of whom are back for this new batch of episodes.

To find out everything you need to know about this American Rust revival, continue reading below.

American Rust: Broken Justice premieres March 28, exclusively on Prime Video in the US, UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. All 10 episodes of the season are going to be available to stream immediately.

That release date puts American Rust season 2 right amongst some of the most anticipated spring TV shows this year.

Amazon originally picked up American Rust to air on its free streaming service Freevee, but announced that it was being moved to their flagship streaming service in February.

If you want to catch up with the first season of American Rust, you'll need to rent it via digital on-demand platforms.

American Rust season 2 cast

As mentioned above, Jeff Daniels returns to American Rust as Del Harris, while Maura Tierney is also back as Grace Poe. Both Daniels and Tierney are beloved veteran actors, with Daniels best known for roles like Dumb and Dumber, The Newsroom and The Squid and the Whale, while Tierney was recently seen in The Iron Claw and memorably appeared in ER and The Affair.

More of the American Rust season 1 cast is back for the new episodes. This includes David Alvarez (West Side Story) as Isaac English, Alex Neustaedter (Colony) as Billy Poe, Julie Mayorga (Rare Objects) as Lee English, Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural) as Virgil Poe, Rob Yang (Succession) as Chief Steve Park and Kyle Beltran (Inventing Anna) as Detective Fisher.

There are also some new additions to the cast, including Luna Lauren Velez (Dexter) as Detective Angela Burgos, Marc Menchaca (Ozark) as Vic Walker, Nick Sandow (Orange Is the New Black) as Mike Orr, Britian Seibert (A Murder at the End of the World) as Cynthia Frazier, Christopher Denham (Billions) as Russell Wolff, Amelia Workman (FBI) as Rinna Bransford, Leon Addison Brown (The Knick) as Chief Bolt and Sara Lindsey (High Desert) as Maya Park.

Image 1 of 6 Maura Tierney in American Rust (Image credit: Dennis Mong/Prime Video) Alex Neustaedter and David Alvarez in American Rust (Image credit: Dennis Mong/Prime Video) Kyle Beltran and Jeff Daniels in American Rust (Image credit: Dennis Mong/Prime Video) Maura Tierney, Jon Osbeck and Mark Pellegrino in American Rust (Image credit: Dennis Mong/Prime Video) Julie Mayorga in American Rust (Image credit: Dennis Mong/Prime Video) Namir Smallwood and Rob Yang in American Rust (Image credit: Dennis Mong/Prime Video)

American Rust season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for American Rust: Broken Justice from Prime Video:

"Four months after the shoot-out in West Virginia, Del has returned to the Pittsburgh P.D., while the folks in Buell try to get their lives back on track. Del and his new work partner Angela, are assigned a high-profile bombing case that proves to be quite complex. Del finds himself back in the folds of The Brotherhood and he struggles to find the balance between his life in Pittsburgh and his life/relationship with Grace back in Buell. Billy accepts a settlement for his injuries from his time in prison and he decides to try to move forward with his life. Billy uses the money from the settlement to buy Grace the property they lived on. Grace uses this land to give herself new economic/work opportunities.

"Meanwhile, Billy and Lee try to figure out their relationship with each other as they navigate their own futures. Lee has taken a job working as a paralegal at a law firm in Pittsburgh. Billy decides to move in with Isaac and Lee and Isaac helps Billy get back into shape. Isaac has decided to make a life for himself in Buell and is working for Landwill Energy. Isaac has fully embraced his sexuality and pursues new romantic situations. Virgil is still up to his old ways but finds a way to get money from Grace so he can pursue a new business opportunity. Steve Park has taken over for Del as the Chief of Police in Buell and is determined to take Del down and prove his connection to the crimes that happened in West Virginia. The town of Buell is rocked by more murders that create chaos in the lives of all of its residents."

American Rust season 2 trailer

There is no trailer for American Rust: Broken Justice right now, but when one becomes available we'll add it here.