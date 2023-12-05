Feud: Capote vs the Swans — release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Ryan Murphy series

Ryan Murphy may be the busiest man in Hollywood as he has another series set to air, Feud: Capote vs the Swans. This is the latest season of his anthology series Feud, which debuted with 2017's Feud: Bette vs Joan, and once again takes on a historical and pop culture figure, Truman Capote.

Murphy has a multitude of shows currently in the TV sphere. They include American Horror Story, Ratched, Dahmer, The Watcher and a newly announced legal drama set to air on Hulu starring his American Horror Story: Delicate star, Kim Kardashian.

But before that, Feud: Capote vs the Swans is next up. Here is everything that you need to know about the show.

TV fans can start watching Feud: Capote vs the Swans on Wednesday, January 31, with the first two episodes of the miniseries premiering that night at 10 pm ET/PT on FX. In addition, FXX is going to air a special director's cut of the first episode on FXX at the same time. All of the episodes are going to be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

For those outside of the US, Feud: Capote vs the Swans is playing on Star Plus in Latin America and Disney Plus in all other territories, but a specific launch date has not been shared.

Feud: Capote vs the Swans cast

Headlining the new series as Truman Capote is Tom Hollander. Many viewers will know Hollander from his recent performance in The White Lotus season 2, but he has also been seen in The King's Man, Bird Box, The Night Manager and Pride & Prejudice.

Then there is a plethora of great actresses playing the swans that the title refers to, socialites that Capote was friends with and whose deteriorating relationships serve as the crux of the series. The group includes Naomi Watts (The Watcher) as Barbara "Babe" Paley, Diane Lane (Extrapolations) as Slim Keith, Chloë Sevigny (Poker Face) as C.Z. Guest and Calista Flockhart (Supergirl) as Lee Radziwill.

Also starring in the series are Demi Moore (A Few Good Men) as Ann "Bang-Bang" Woodward, Molly Ringwald (Pretty in Pink) as Joanne Carson, Treat Williams (Blue Bloods) as Bill Paley, Joe Mantello (American Horror Story) as Jack Dunphy and Russell Tovey (American Horror Story) as John O'Shea.

Image 1 of 7 Naomi Watts in Feud: Capote vs the Swans (Image credit: FX) Chloë Sevigny in Feud: Capote vs the Swans (Image credit: FX) Diane Lane in Feud: Capote vs the Swans (Image credit: FX) Calista Flockhart in Feud: Capote vs the Swans (Image credit: FX) Demi Moore in Feud: Capote vs the Swans (Image credit: FX) Molly Ringwald in Feud: Capote vs the Swans (Image credit: FX) Treat Williams in Feud: Capote vs the Swans (Image credit: FX)

Feud: Capote vs the Swans plot

Based on the book Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer, here is the official synopsis for Feud: Capote vs the Swans from FX:

"Acclaimed writer Truman Capote surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women — rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York — whom he nicknamed 'the swans.' Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara 'Babe' Paley, Slim Keith, C.Z. Guest and Lee Radziwill. Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote's planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover."

Feud: Capote vs the Swans trailer

No trailer for Feud: Capote vs the Swans is available at this time. When one premieres online we'll add it here.

How to watch Feud: Capote vs the Swans

US audiences wanting to watch Feud: Capote vs the Swans are going to need either a traditional pay-TV cable subscription that carries FX (most providers include an option) or a live TV streaming service that does, which includes Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you miss the live episodes, then a subscription to Hulu allows you to stream them on-demand the next day.

For those outside the US, streaming is going to be your only option. Disney Plus is going to be needed for most territories, including the UK, but those in Latin America need Star Plus.