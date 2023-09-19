How to watch American Horror Story: Delicate - stream the Kim Kardashian drama online

The newest installment in a long-running horror anthology show arrives on Wednesday, September 20 when American Horror Story: Delicate lands (well, Part 1 anyway, with the release date for Part 2 still unconfirmed).

American Horror Story: Delicate tells the story of a woman going through a strange pregnancy, while a mysterious figure tries to stop it and other people in her life lie to her about what's going on.

The show features returning AHS stars Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, as well as reality star Kim Kardashian and also Cara Delevingne, who both make their debuts in the series.

So here's how to watch American Horror Story: Delicate in different places around the world.

How to watch American Horror Story: Delicate in the US

You've got two different options when it comes to watching American Horror Story: Delicate in the US.

Firstly, you can watch the show on cable. The show debuts at 10 pm ET/PT on Wednesday, September 20 on FX, with all the episodes (of Part 1, at least) coming weekly.

FX is a cable channel that's available to cord-cutters on several live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (with its Hollywood Extra add-on), YouTube TV, Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

Your other option is Hulu, with each episode arriving on the streaming service the day after it airs on FX. It joins all the previous seasons of the show on the platform.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month or $14.99 for its ad-free plan, but if you sign up to the Disney Bundle you can get ad-enabled Hulu bundled with Disney Plus for just $9.99 a month, which is an exceptionally popular option for entertainment fans.

How to watch American Horror Story: Delicate in the UK

Unfortunately for AHS fans, there's no news on when American Horror Story: Delicate will be coming to the UK, which likely means that it won't be readily available on streaming or TV when it lands in other regions.

We'll update this article when a release date is announced, but it's worth pointing out that the show will very likely land on Disney Plus when it does come to the UK. That's because every single previous episode of the show is available on the streamer, and so it's likely that Delicate will land there eventually too.

Why do we point this out now? Well, until Wednesday, September 20 (ie American Horror Story: Delicate release date), you can sign up to Disney Plus for £1.99 per month for your first three months, which is a great deal. Afterward, the subscription will revert to its usual monthly price of £7.99 each month. It's possible that Delicate will land on the streamer in this three-month gap too, but we can't confirm it just yet.

How to watch American Horror Story: Delicate in Australia

You'll be able to watch American Horror Story: Delicate on Binge in Australia, and each episode will be available on the streaming service the same day that it's available on Hulu in the US.

Binge costs $10 per month for its Basic tier, but upgrading to Standard lets you drop ads and enjoy more devices for simultaneous streaming, and Premium for $18 gives you even more.

How to watch American Horror Story: Delicate everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch American Horror Story: Delicate, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the American Horror Story or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.