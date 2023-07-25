American Horror Story: Delicate — everything we know about season 12

Every season there's a new plot and dozens of plot twists on American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk excel at teasing stories out of the headlines, putting their own spin on current news events and even things that happened in the past. Season 12 will mark the first time a season has been based on a book. That's right, American Horror Story: Delicate will be based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

Last season, American Horror Story season 11, known as AHS: NYC, featured a harrowing tale set in the early days of the AIDS epidemic in New York City.

Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Delicate.

Filming on American Horror Story: Delicate began in May 2023. Work continued through the writers' strike, but production shut down completely as soon as the SAG strike began. It's unclear how close the series was to finishing production, but since it's not finished it's hard to say when the new season will premiere.

American Horror Story: Delicate plot

While we don't know the particulars of the Delicate plot, we do know what Valentine's book is about thanks to the description from Amazon: "The Push meets The Silent Patient in a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says.

"Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens. Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she's gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her.

"Then her doctor tells her she's had a miscarriage―except Anna's convinced she's still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim. She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it's taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can't help but wonder what exactly she's carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong."

Delicate Condition will be released on August 1, 2023.

American Horror Story: Delicate cast

Though American Horror Story is known for its ensemble casts, the teaser revealed the names of three actors who will appear in season 12: Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row) and reality star Kim Kardashian.

However, other cast members have been revealed in the past few months and they include Matt Czuchry (The Resident), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), Odessa A'Zion (Hellraiser), Billie Lourd (Booksmart), Julie White (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen), Debra Monk (One for the Money), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) and Denis O'Hare (True Blood).

American Horror Story: Delicate trailer

There's no trailer for the new season just yet, but there is a creepy casting announcement below to whet the appetite:

How to watch American Horror Story: Delicate

American Horror Story: Delicate will air on FX, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. FX is available through most cable TV subscriptions, but if you've cut the cord you can watch FX on streaming platforms like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Past seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.