Feud: Capote vs the Swans episode 6 recap: some hard truths

It's 1978 when Truman (Tom Hollander) meets CZ (Chloë Sevigny) in front of the Galore Hat Shop, both shocked when the owner, who has been supplying the elite class with hats for decades, tells them he's closing shop. No one wears hats anymore.

Truman reminisces about a time when he and the Swans, tipsy from lunch at La Cote, stumbled into Galore and tried on the most over the top Easter bonnets in the shop. He asks CZ how Babe (Naomi Watts) is doing. CZ says Babe is getting the best care. After shopping, Truman and CZ walk down the street talking about Kate, his new name for his protege Kerry O'Shea (Ella Beatty). Truman is helping her become a model.

Truman tries to replace Babe

Later, Truman is at a salon with Kate, getting her ready to be photographed by the famous Richard Avedon. Truman insists she have her hair and makeup done in a very old-fashioned style. Before the shoot, he takes Kate to lunch at La Cote. There, they run into Lee (Calista Flockhart) and Slim (Diane Lane). Lee answers when Truman calls out to her but refuses to engage in conversation.

After lunch Truman and Kate go to Avedon's studio. He takes one look at Kate and laughs, criticizing Truman for styling her in such an old look. He sends Kate to go with one of his stylists for a younger look.

Richard asks Truman sarcastically if he knows what year it is. He also tells Truman to get back to work and finish his book instead of trying to get the Swans to forgive him.

Exit stage left

Music plays as the scene cuts to Truman and CZ dancing energetically at Studio 54. CZ's had enough before the song is over but Truman tells her the only way to stay young is to keep moving. Truman is desperate to outrun aging.

The next day, the pair have lunch at La Cote. There's an unflattering paparazzi photo of Truman and CZ dancing on the cover of the New York Post. CZ says she looks like "the grandmother from the Addams family," realizing they are too old for clubbing.

She tells him they had their time and need to know when to exit the social stage. Truman says the secret to immortality may be to refuse to give in to aging. CZ tells him the secret to immortality is for him to finish Answered Prayers.

Ladies lunching

Slim, Lee, Babe and CZ are lunching at La Cote talking about men, marriage and life. Eventually the conversation turns to Truman. He told a story about Gore Vidal on a talk show that prompted Gore to sue. Lee could confirm Truman's story and end Gore's lawsuit against Truman but she wo'’t. She calls both Gore and Truman a slur.

After lunch CZ goes with Babe to Bonwit Teller to find some gloves. Babe's hands are showing the effects of her treatment and she wants to start wearing gloves all the time to hide them. But the sales associate tells them Bonwit Teller no longer has a gloves department because no one wears gloves anymore. CZ and Babe are very aware they are becoming relics of a bygone era.

Truman's midlife crisis

Vito Schnabel and Tom Hollander in Feud: Capote vs the Swans (Image credit: FX)

Truman goes to Palm Springs. He tells Kate he is getting clean and writing, but he's not. He's spiraling into a full-blown midlife crisis. Truman starts an affair with Rick (Vito Schnabel), a much younger handyman who fixes a garbage disposal at Truman's. Truman is so infatuated by Rick's youth and beauty he brings Rick to New York with him.

Truman takes Rick to dinner at La Cote with Kate, CZ and Jack (Joe Mantello), who is visiting from Switzerland. Even though CZ and the others are polite to Rick it's clear he doesn't belong in the group. He talks about air conditioning repair while the others are talking about literature and art.

The next day, Truman meets with his lawyer about Gore Vidal's lawsuit, which isn't going away. Jack, CZ and the lawyer tell him to apologize to Gore so he will drop the suit. Truman insists Lee will back up his story. But the lawyer tells him Lee has refused to comment. Truman has no choice but to apologize and get the suit dropped.

Eventually, the affair with Rick starts to crumble, as Rick has nothing in common with Truman and doesn't even really care about him. But Truman's desperate pursuit of youth is blinding him to the truth.

Answered Prayers

After meeting with the lawyer, Truman goes for a walk in Central Park with Jack, Rick and Kate. Jack and Truman have a real talk, telling Truman he needs to face getting older, finish his book and let go of the Swans. Truman asks Jack to stay in New York, but Jack goes back to Switzerland where he's working on his own book.

Truman meets with a plastic surgeon to make him look younger. When he gets back to the apartment, Rick is waiting with his suitcase packed, heading back to Palm Springs. Truman is alone, aging and spiraling downward. He can't avoid writing anymore. He sits down to finish his book with a chapter called "Our Time." He writes about the pain of aging, losing friendship and being alone. Truman and the Swans are facing their own mortality, aging and figuring out what gives life meaning in the end.

