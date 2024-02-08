Feud: Capote vs the Swans episode 3 recap: Truman's masquerade ball

Feud: Capote vs the Swans episode 3 is shot in grainy black and white footage as Truman (Hollander) has David Maysles (Yuval David) and Albert Maysles (Pawel Szajda), document his literary and social rise following the success of his book In Cold Blood; particularly his planning of the 1966 Black and White Ball.

As the episode takes place before the show's titular feud, we get to see Babe Paley (Naomi Watts) and Truman spending time together at an art gallery comparing paintings by Monet and Manet. Babe talks insightfully and intelligently about the difference between the feeling and intention of each work. At lunch, Truman asks Babe why she loves him. Babe says she admires him and praises his loyalty. Truman tells Babe she is the center of his world.

The planning

Truman has another lunch, this time with all the Swans: C.Z. (Chloé Sevigny), Lee (Calista Flockhart), Slim (Diane Lane) and Babe. Truman tells the Swans he's planning a blow-out Black and White Ball at the Plaza Hotel for the richest and most elite people in high society. At the party there will be a guest of honor. In one-on-one interviews for the documentary, each of the Swans explains why she should be the guest of honor.

Truman also talks about how his mother came to New York City desperate to be accepted into high society. He doesn't say it, but it's clear he's throwing this ball as an homage to his mother.

Truman and Babe preview place settings and décor at the Plaza for the party. When Truman introduces the manager of the hotel and a designer who is consulting, Babe is visibly uncomfortable as Bill's affair at that time was with the designer. Truman gives her a pep talk, telling her not to let the understudy replace her.

As Babe helps Truman go over what makes a perfect invitation, it's explained that it took Truman three months to come up with 540 names for the guest list, and who was left off the list was just as noteworthy as who was invited.

Answered prayers

Truman has the Maysles film a large painting of a nude C.Z. done by Diego Rivera. Before she was a swan and the WASP poster child, C.Z. was a Bohemian free spirit. That part of her life is now hidden away except to insiders. Truman was fascinated by the choices the Swans made and the prices they paid for their glamorous luxury lifestyles. He calls the Swans ballerinas because of the pain they have hidden away so that no one sees anything but the glam.

But their lives are not perfect. Truman gets a call from C.Z. to come to the house right away because the I.R.S. is coming to seize their possessions. He races to her side to swoop in and fix things for her, the way he does with all of them.

Later, Truman is shopping for ball gowns with Slim. They're discussing who should be left off the guest list. Slim gets angry when Truman mentions the woman Slim's husband left her for is on the guest list.

In some behind the scenes footage of Truman drinking, smoking and talking to the camera in his apartment, Albert Maysles and Truman discuss the Swans. Albert tells Truman he feels sorry for them because they're all so sad even though they live lives of total luxury. He mentions a quote from Teresa of Avila that "more tears are shed over answered prayers than unanswered ones." Truman, captivated by the phrase, later will call his book about the Swans "Answered Prayers," referencing that quote.

The big night

The night of the ball, all the glittering elite of New York City are in the Plaza ballroom. The champagne is flowing, the music is playing, people are dancing, drinking and gossiping. Truman reveals his guest of honor and it's none of the Swans.

The Maysleys ask each Swan how she feels about not being the guest of each honor; each one denies she ever wanted or expected to be the guest of honor. There are several montages of glittering guests in gorgeous gowns, jewels and masks.

Truman is told of some party crashers, which turn out to be Ann Woodward (Demi Moore) and her son Jimmy (Hudson Oz). Ann tries to talk Truman into letting them stay, asking if he would kick his mother out of a party like this. Truman tells her his mother was indeed kicked out of parties like this, which is why she was miserable and cruel, and killed herself. After Truman kicks them out, the party resumes.

As the party wanes, Truman becomes an angry drunk. He dances alone, but with his arms outstretched and moving as if he has a partner.

Days later, Truman is walking with David Mayles and tells him he's decided not to make the documentary. He wants to write the story instead.

The very end of the episode flashes back to Truman alone at the ball, but it's in color. A stunning woman in a black gown with a swan-like black feathery capelet comes up to him. It's his mother (Jessica Lange). In his hallucination she tells Truman she's proud of him. He tells her that she is the real guest of honor. He dances with her, but everyone else sees him dancing alone.

Feud: Capote vs the Swans airs new episodes weekly on FX. All episodes are available the next day on Hulu in the US.