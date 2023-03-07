Extrapolations: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the TV show
Extrapolations is a star-studded anthology series focusing on climate change.
The new Scott Z. Burns series Extrapolations attempts to show just how different life can end up if the danger of climate change is not addressed in his star-studded new anthology series on Apple TV Plus.
One of the many high-profile new TV shows premiering on Apple TV Plus in 2023, Extrapolations joins the likes of Ted Lasso season 3, The Reluctant Traveler, Silo and more. But just who is starring and what else do you need to know about this new series?
Read on below for everything to get you ready to watch Extrapolations.
Extrapolations release date
Extrapolations premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday, March 17. The first three episodes of the series are going to be available right away, then one new episode will release weekly. There are a total of eight episodes.
Extrapolations plot
Extrapolations is looking to address one of the defining issues of our time, climate change, by imagining how it will impact humans' lives in the near future. Here is the official synopsis for Extrapolations:
"Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it's too late?"
Extrapolations cast
The cast for Extrapolations is stocked with A-listers and talented actors from around the world. As this is an anthology series, most of the actors are just going to appear in a single episode.
Here is the full cast list:
- Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
- MaameYaa Boafo (The Mysterious Benedict Society)
- Gemma Chan (The Eternals)
- Gaz Choudhry
- Marion Cotillard (Annette)
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
- Michael Gandolfini (Licorice Pizza)
- Eiza Gonalzez (Ambulance)
- Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)
- Heather Graham (Boogie Nights)
- Ben Harper
- Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Cherry Jones (Poker Face)
- Diane Lane (Y: The Last Man)
- Tobey Maguire (Babylon)
- Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal)
- Hari Nef (Meet Cute)
- Edward Norton (Glass Onion)
- Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)
- Neska Rose (Drama Club)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
- Keri Russell (Cocaine Bear)
- David Schwimmer (Friends)
- Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
- Meryl Streep (Don't Look Up)
- Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
Extrapolations trailer
Get a glimpse at the future Scott Z. Burns has imagined for his series Extrapolations with its full trailer, as well as many of the stars set to appear in the series:
How to watch Extrapolations
An Apple TV original series, Extrapolations is going to be available exclusively on Apple TV Plus. The streaming service is available in the US, UK and most of the globe, so all you need to do is sign up and you can start watching.
