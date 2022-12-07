Perry Mason season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

The refresh of one of TV's most famous crime dramas is ready for another go, with Perry Mason season 2 starring Matthew Rhys as the titular defense attorney.

Perry Mason has a long history, first dating back to a fictional novel series written by Erle Stanley Gardner and then becoming a TV series on CBS starting in 1957, which starred Raymond Burr and ran for nine seasons. This new version, executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and created by Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones, came out with its first season in June 2020, earning some good buzz and a handful of Emmy nominations, including for Matthew Rhys' performance.

Well, Perry Mason is back on the case and viewers can start watching it soon. Here is everything that you need to know about Perry Mason season 2.

Perry Mason season 2 premieres on HBO on Monday, March 6, at 9 pm ET/PT and is streaming simultaneously on HBO Max. Episodes should be released weekly.

We're waiting to confirm UK release dates for the show, but if it follows the precedent of season 1, it should be right around the same time as the US, likely airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Perry Mason season 2 cast

We've mentioned it already, but Matthew Rhys stars as Perry Mason in the series. This is just the latest high-profile TV role of Rhys, who became well known for his role on the hit series The Americans, eventually winning an Emmy for his performance. Some of his other credits include movies The Post, The Report and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Also returning for the new season are Juliet Rylance (Frances Ha, The Knick) as Della Street, Chris Chalk (When They See Us, Gotham) as Paul Drake, Diarra Kilpatrick (The Last OG, The Twilight Zone) as Clara Drake, Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora, Narcos) as Detective Holcomb, Justin Kirk (Weeds, Succession) as Hamilton Burger and Shea Whigham (Gaslit, Boardwalk Empire) as Pete Strickland.

Here are the new cast members for Perry Mason season 2:

Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore) as Ginny Aimes

Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings) as Sunny Gryce

Hope Davis (Succession) as Camilla Nygaard

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) as Lydell McCutcheon

Fabrizio Guido (Mr. Iglesias) as Rafael Gallardo

Peter Mendoza (From Scratch) as Mateo Gallardo

Mark O’Brien (61st Street) as Thomas Milligan

Jen Tullock (Severance) as Anita St. Pierre

Jon Chaffin (Quantum Leap) as Morris

Onahoua Rodriguez (Major Crimes) as Luisa Gallardo

Jee Young Ham (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Marion Kang

Tommy Dewey (Pivoting) as Brooks McCutcheon

Wallace Langham (Physical) as Melville Phipps

Image 1 of 6 Matthew Rhys, Chris Chalk and Juliet Rylance in Perry Mason (Image credit: Merrick Morton/HBO) Katherine Waterston in Perry Mason (Image credit: Merrick Morton/HBO) Paul Raci in Perry Mason (Image credit: Merrick Morton/HBO) Justin Kirk and Mark O'Brien in Perry Mason (Image credit: Merrick Morton/HBO) Peter Mendoza, Fabrizio Guido, Juliet Rylance and Matthew Rhys in Perry Mason (Image credit: Merrick Morton/HBO) Juliet Rylance and Jen Tullock in Perry Mason (Image credit: Merrick Morton/HBO)

Perry Mason season 2 plot

Another season means another case for Perry Mason. Here is the official synopsis for Perry Mason season 2:

"Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty."

Perry Mason season 2 trailer

Check out the first trailer for Perry Mason season 2 right here:

How to watch Perry Mason

Perry Mason season 2 airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max in the US (we're confirming where it is going to play in the UK). If you want to catch up with Perry Mason season 1, all episodes are available to stream on HBO Max wherever the service is available, while UK audiences can watch it on Sky Go, a Sky TV streaming service.