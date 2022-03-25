61st Street season 1: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

With two-time Emmy-winning actor Courtney B. Vance and Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis leading the way, 61st Street season 1 is set to be a riveting drama when it premieres this spring.

The Peter Moffat (Your Honor) project aims to be a thought-provoking series that forces viewers to continue talking about the systemic injustice and racial biases that exist in American culture. Moffat, a BAFTA award-winning writer and producer, is no stranger to shining a light on flaws in criminal justice systems as evidenced in his previous British television show Criminal Justice.

Additionally, joining Moffat as an executive producer on 61st Street is Michael B. Jordan. Fans of the Creed actor will recall he also has experience with telling stories in this genre as he received celebratory reviews for his work in Just Mercy. Based on the muscle in front and behind the camera, there are certainly mounting expectations for the AMC show.

Here’s everything we know about 61st Street season 1.

61st Street season 1 premieres on Sunday, April 10, at 10 pm ET/PT on AMC. The first two episodes will also be available to stream on AMC Plus and ALLBLK. The remainder of the season’s episodes will air on the television network on the following Sundays.

Additionally, there’s good news for those with subscriptions to AMC Plus and ALLBLK, subscribers will have access to new episodes one week early.

There is no confirmed release date for 61st Street in the UK at this time.

61st Street premise

Courtney B. Vance and Tosin Cole in 61st Street (Image credit: George Burns/AMC)

AMC describes the 61st Street premise by stating:

"The story follows Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising black high school athlete, who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. Franklin Roberts (Vance) is a public defender in the twilight of his career serving the busiest courthouse in America.

"After promising his wife he’d retire to spend more time with their 17-year-old autistic son, Franklin realizes Moses Johnson is the case of a lifetime, one that can upend the entire Chicago judicial system, challenging the institutional racism and endemic corruption at its heart. Timely and provocative, 61st Street is set against the systemic abuse happening in some of our country’s most vulnerable communities."

61st Street season 1 cast

Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis in 61st St (Image credit: James Washington/AMC)

There is a lot of anticipation building for 61st Street as Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis are leading the cast. Viewers of HBO’s Lovecraft Country will recall the pair gave quite the performances on the series as George and Hippolyta Freeman. The performances earned them both Emmy nominations, and Vance the win.

Vance himself has enjoyed quite a successful career in Hollywood. Some of his most recent notable work includes starring as C.L. Franklin in Genius and Johnny Cochran in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Ellis also is a very celebrated actress who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Oracene 'Brandy' Williams in King Richard, and received rave reviews as Dr. Mattie Moss Clark in The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.

Joining these two as a part of the main 61st Street cast are Tosin Cole (Doctor Who), Bentley Green (Snowfall), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor), Holt McCallany (Blue Bloods), and Killian Scott (Dublin Murders).

61st Street season 1 trailer

While on the surface there may not necessarily be anything nuanced about the story of police corruption, the performances offered by the cast in the 61st Street trailer are enough to grab our attention.

How to watch 61st Street season 1

61st Street is an AMC original series. Those hoping to follow the series can either watch the drama live on AMC, or subscribe to AMC Plus or ALLBLK.

Don’t have traditional cable? No worries, as AMC is accessible on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

While we don't yet know when 61st Street will air in the UK, it's likely UK viewers can access AMC via BT TV if they have a subscription to the service. Other methods of watching the series in the UK have not yet been disclosed.