Quirky British crime drama Patience premieres on PBS tonight

Adapted from the critically acclaimed French series Astrid, British crime drama Patience is making its stateside debut tonight after premiering across the pond on Channel 4 this past January.

Airing on PBS this Sunday, June 15 at 8pm Eastern Time, the intriguing detective drama stands out from recent entries in the genre because it centers on Patience Evans (played by autistic actress Ella Maisy Purvis), a young woman with autism who works in the York Criminal Records Office. Her life changes when seasoned Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) recognizes Patience's unique powers of deduction and asks her to join her investigative team.

Along with gripping criminal cases that will surely titillate both true-crime enthusiasts and mystery fans alike, the drama series offers a thoughtful and authentic portrayal of autism. "As Bea learns more about Patience’s traumatic upbringing and how autism affects her life, the two women form an unlikely friendship and a formidable partnership," reads the official series description.

Along with Ella Maisy Purvis and Laura Fraser, the Patience cast includes actors Nathan Welsh, Mark Benton, Ali Ariaie, Tom Lewis, Liza Sadovy, Adrian Rawlins, Jamie Maclachlan, Lotte Lauren, Connor Curren, Maxwell Whitelock and Eddie Elks. Kicking off with tonight's premiere episode, entitled "Paper Mountain Girl, Part 1," the six-part series was created by Matt Baker (Hotel Portofino), who wrote or co-wrote all six installments, with Maarten Moerkerke in the director's chair for all of the episodes. A second season has already been picked up, with filming underway last month.

To tune into tonight's U.S. premiere of Patience, you're going to need access to PBS. You can tune into your local PBS station through a traditional pay-TV provider or, if you've cut the cord, via a live TV streaming service (i.e. Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) and specific channels on streaming services, like the PBS channel on Prime Video. PBS.org website and the PBS app are also options for tuning into PBS programming and are handily free for all.

Patience Long Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer of Patience before turning into the Yorkshire-set crime drama tonight on PBS at 8pm ET.