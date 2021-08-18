‘61st Street’ trailer gives first look at AMC’s criminal justice series

AMC has released the first trailer for its upcoming series 61st Street, which will delve into the criminal justice system in the U.S. Designed to be a two-season special event series, 61st Street is expected to premiere on a yet to be announced date in 2022.

61st Street comes from Peter Moffat, who wrote the British series Criminal Justice, the HBO limited series The Night Of and the Showtime miniseries Your Honor, all of which dealt with complications within the criminal justice system. Actor Michael B. Jordan and his producing partner Alana Mayo (Just Mercy, David Makes Man) are also on board the show as producers.

The story of 61st Street will follow Moses Johnson, a promising, Black high school athlete, who is taken by the police as a supposed gang member. Moses finds himself caught in the eye of the storm of a corrupt Chicago criminal justice system where police and prosecutors are seeking revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust.

Tosin Cole (The Souvenir, Doctor Who) will play Moses. Other members of the cast include Courtney B. Vance as the lawyer who seeks to defend Moses, Andrene Ward-Hammond as Moses’ mother, as well as Aunjanue Ellis and Holt McCallany.

Watch the trailer below.

61st Street will feature two eight episode seasons, which will air on AMC as well as be available through the network’s streaming platform, AMC Plus. AMC is a cable network that is included in a number of traditional cable subscription packages, as well as on vMVPD services like Fubo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. AMC Plus is available either as a standalone service or as a premium add-on channel on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish and DirecTV, as well as Sling TV or YouTube TV.

What to Watch will update you as more information about 61st Street becomes available.