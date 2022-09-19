From Scratch: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the limited series

For all you foodies and lovers of romance, From Scratch may prove to be the perfect new series for you to watch.

Based on actress Tembi Locke’s best-selling memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, the series sees Zoe Saldaña play Amy Wheeler, an American student abroad who lands in Italy on a quest to get knee-deep into Italian art, but unexpectedly finds the love her life. Unfortunately for her, Amy’s fairytale happily ever after is complicated by cultural differences, illness and other scenarios of life that tend to drive a wedge between even the strongest of relationships. So just what can viewers expect from the series?

Here’s everything we know about From Scratch.

From Scratch premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 21. The drama and romance of the limited series are expected to span across eight episodes.

What is From Scratch about?

Eugenio Mastrandrea in From Scratch (Image credit: Aaron Epstein/Netflix)

Netflix has provided the following description for From Scratch:

"Young American student Amy (Zoe Saldaña) gets entangled with Sicilian chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea).

"Amy’s idyllic study-abroad summer starts perfectly: good food, handsome company and beautiful seaside backdrops. But her trip quickly grows more complicated. As if the couple’s cultural differences weren’t enough, soon Lino faces health issues that could tear the two lovers apart. In order to make it through this unforeseen challenge, Amy and Lino will have to unite their families into a cross-country support system that evades borders and overcomes obstacles."

Who is in the From Scratch cast?

As previously mentioned, the From Scratch cast is led by Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea playing Amy and Lino respectively. Saldaña has made quite the name for herself in Hollywood, especially in the action genre. Some of her most notable roles have been in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, the Star Trek movies and The Adam Project. Additionally, she’s making her triumphant return as Neytiri in one of the most highly-anticipated new movies this year, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Mastrandrea’s most notable credit on the other hand is an Italian television series titled La Fuggitiva. From Scratch is his most significant international role to date.

Also featured in From Scratch are Keith David (Nope), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Kellita Smith (The Bernie Mac Show) and Judith Scott.

From Scratch trailer

The From Scratch trailer definitely makes it seem as if viewers may want to have some tissues on hand when the series finally premieres. Take a look.

How to watch From Scratch

From Scratch is a Netflix Original series. Those looking forward to watching it need to have a subscription to the streaming giant. Netflix currently offers a few different options ranging in features and price for would-be subscribers.