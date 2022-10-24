From Scratch cast: who's who in the romantic drama

From Scratch is a Netflix series based on Tembi Locke's best-selling memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home (opens in new tab) which follows Amahle "Amy" Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña), an American student studying in Florence, Italy who unexpectedly falls in love with Sicilian chef, Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea).

Despite their devotion to each other, their romance is forced to face many difficult obstacles, including cultural differences, health challenges and backlash from family members.

But, who else is in the cast of the touching Netflix drama From Scratch?

Zoe Saldaña as Amahle "Amy" Wheeler

(Image credit: STEFANO MONTESI/NETFLIX)

Zoe Saldaña plays the titular role of Amy Wheeler, who is based on author Tembi Locke. Amy is a gifted artist, but her family wishes she'd become a lawyer.

Amy travels to Florence, Italy to embark on a life-changing art program, but after she unexpectedly finds love with Sicilian chef Lino, their whirlwind relationship is pushed to difficult limits.

Zoe has appeared in an abundance of movies and is a well known actress within the industry, having had roles in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Star Trek, The Adam Project, Colombiana and is set to reprise her role of Neytiri in the Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

She is also well known for her role of the Marvel superhero Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise.

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino Ortolano

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/Netflix)

Eugenio Mastrandrea portrays Italian chef Lino Ortolano, who is lovestruck by Amy as soon as he sees her in Florence. He comes from a family of Sicilian farmers, but he decided to stray away from family tradition to become a professional chef. He strays even further when he moves to the US to be with Amy — after all, "People eat all over the world," he tells her.

The Italian actor has appeared in theater shows, such as Hamletmachine and Le Baccanti and has acted in the movie A.C.A.B. and TV series La Fuggitiva.

Danielle Deadwyler as Zora Wheeler

(Image credit: JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX)

Danielle Deadwyler is Zora Wheeler, Amy's older sister. She's supportive of Amy's artistic endeavors, even though her family are opposed to them. Zora forms a close bond with Lino after he and Amy move into Zora's spare bedroom in LA.

She cares deeply for Amy, despite her life occasionally dominating over her own, but she manages to create her own meaningful path in life.

Danielle has previously starred in Till, The Harder They Fall, Paradise Lost, Station Eleven, Watchmen and many more.

Kellita Smith as Lynn Wheeler

(Image credit: AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX)

Kellita Smith plays Amy's mother, Lynn. The caring matriarch with a New Age parenting approach is always there for her daughters at their time of need.

The actress has starred in many projects throughout her career and is best known for her role as Bernie Mac's wife, Wanda McCullough, in the TV sitcom The Bernie Mac Show.

She has also featured in The Jamie Foxx Show, Hair Show, Z Nation, This Is Us, Martin, amongst many more.

Keith David as Hershel Wheeler

(Image credit: AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX)

Keith David portrays Hershel Wheeler, Amy's Texan father who disapproves of her artistic dreams and wants her to go to law school. However, he can't ignore the powerful love that Amy and Lino share and eventually sees Lino as a son.

Keith has recently appeared in Jordan Peele's latest movie Nope, as well as having roles in Requiem for a Dream, The Princess and the Frog, The Thing, Barbershop, Community, 7th Heaven and more.

Judith Scott as Maxine Wheeler

(Image credit: JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX)

Judith Scott stars as Amy's stepmother Maxine Wheeler. She helps steer the Wheeler's complicated family dynamics and encourages Hershel to rethink about what makes Amy happy and what she wants in life.

Judith has starred in Dear White People, All American, Snowfall, Fracture, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and a number of other projects.

Paride Benassai as Giacomo Ortolano

(Image credit: JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX)

Paride Benassai portrays Giacomo Ortolano, Lino's father. He is horrified when Lino decides to leave the family's farming roots behind and start a new life independently. Giacomo disowns Lino when he marries Amy, but he puts his anger aside when Lino becomes ill and wants to repair their relationship.

Paride has acted in La Tempesta, Barrìa, Liolà and in TV series such as Detective Montalbano and The Young Montalbano.

Lucia Sardo as Filomena Ortolano

(Image credit: JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX)

Lucia Sardo plays Filomena Ortolano, Lino's mother. She hesitantly follows Giacomo's decisions that keep within the traditions in the Sicilian community. She's anxious about Lino's new life, but realizes that she and her daughter-in-law share the same qualities in life — loyalty to family and her son.

Lucia has had roles in One Hundred Steps, Alone with Her Dreams, Malena, Aclà and more.

From Scratch is available to watch on Netflix now.