Quantum Leap season 1: release date, cast and everything we know about the reboot

When Dr. Sam Beckett made his last jump into the Quantum Leap accelerator nearly 30 years ago, fans of the beloved science fiction series wondered what happened to him. It remained a question for decades. The new Quantum Leap reboot could answer those questions while embarking on new adventures through the accelerator.

This time around, it’s Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) who is making the jumps with his trusted holographic confidant, Addison (Caitlin Bassett).

Here’s everything you need to know about Quantum Leap season 1.

Quantum Leap season 1 premieres Monday, September 19, in the US. It airs at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, following two-hour episodes of The Voice kicking off the night at 8 pm ET/PT.

At this time there’s no word on when Quantum Leap season 1 is premiering in the UK, but we’ll provide updates as soon as they’re available.

Who is in the Quantum Leap season 1 cast?

Raymond Lee (Kevin Can F*** Himself) leads an all-star cast in Quantum Leap season 1. Notably, military veteran Caitlin Bassett is making her professional acting debut in the new series.

Take a look:

Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Ernie Hudson as Herbert "Magic" Williams in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chou in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

What is Quantum Leap season 1 about?

NBC has provided a very thorough synopsis of the Quantum Leap reboot and thankfully it addresses how the new show connects to the original series. We know that’s something everyone who watched the original series is likely wondering.

"It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

"At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert 'Magic' Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit 'Ziggy,' and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

"As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben’s leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever."

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt will write and executive produce. Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Ryan Lindenberg, Robert Hull and Martin Gero executive produce.

Is there a trailer for Quantum Leap season 1?

There’s no trailer for Quantum Leap season 1, but there are some photos available from the new series to hold us over until the trailer arrives.

Ernie Hudson, Nanrisa Lee, Mason Alexander Park and Caitlin Bassett in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett in Quantum Leap (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Raymond Lee in Quantum Leap season 1 (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

How to watch Quantum Leap season 1

Quantum Leap season 1 airs on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock . If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Is the original Quantum Leap available to stream?

The original Quantum Leap rand for five seasons and aired from 1989 to 1993. It starred Scott Bakula as Sam Beckett and Dean Stockwell as his holographic advisor and friend, known as The Observer.

You can stream the original series on a number of platforms including Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and Vudu.