AMC gives ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ green light for season two

AMC’s dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself will be back for more, as the network has given the go-ahead for an eight-episode second season that is expected to premiere in 2022, according to a report from Variety .

Kevin Can F**k Himself, created by Valerie Armstrong, took the traditional sitcom husband-and-wife duo and flipped things on its head. The series follows Annie Murphy’s Allison McRoberts and alternates between a traditional sitcom multi-cam style and single-cam to show just how miserable Allison really is in her day-to-day life. The first season, which premiered in June, consisted of eight episodes.

Also: ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ and the long-awaited revenge of the sitcom wife

“This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale’s cliffhanger and continue Allison’s journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way.”

Annie Murphy broke out with her role as Alexis Rose in Schitt’s Creek. Kevin Can F**k Himself is her first leading role on a TV series. She’ll also appear in the second season of Netflix’s Russian Doll.

The rest of the Kevin Can F**k Himself cast includes Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe and Raymond Lee.

Kevin Can F**k Himself is part of the AMC original series lineup that includes Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead. If you want to catch up with the first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself, you can stream it via the AMC Plus service. The streaming service can be accessed directly as an add-on channel on your TV through an Amazon Fire TV/Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or The Roku Channel , as well as on a computer, mobile or tablet. Visit amcplus.com for more information.

Watch the trailer for Kevin Can F**k Himself’s first season to get a sense of what's in store.