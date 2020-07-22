HBO renews 'Perry Mason' for a second season

Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason in the HBO drama of the same name.

WarnerMedia today announced that it's renewed its Perry Mason reboot for a second season.

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind PERRY MASON,” said Francesca Orsi, vice president, HBO Programming. “Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

WarnerMedia said the first episode of Perry Mason has now been seen by more than 8 million viewers on HBO and HBO Max.

The reboot, which takes a decidedly darker tone than the original series, stars Matthew Rhys as Mason. (He's also serving as a producer.) Co-stars include John Lithgow as E.B. Jonathan, the lawyer who hires Mason as an investigator, Shea Whigham as Mason's rate-hand, Pete Strickland, and Juliet Rylance as E.B. Jonathan's assistant, Della Street.

Perry Mason is available both on HBO and the new HBO Max service, which lives alongside the legacy HBO. It's the same price as the old HBO, and has all the same content. But it also has new exclusives and original series, with more being added each month.