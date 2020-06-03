Every Studio Ghibli film on HBO Max

Whether you are a fan of anime or love a good story, the Studio Ghibli has created some of the greatest movies of all time. Touching stories, compelling narratives, unforgettable characters, and beautiful animation make up these films, and they are a treasure to watch. For quite some time, these movies were only available on DVD and Blu-ray, and some of them are pretty difficult to track down. Not anymore! HBO Max has you covered; you can now stream these amazing masterpieces from your own home whenever you wish. Here's every Studio Ghibli film available on HBO Max.

Spirits and trials: Spirited Away

Spirit of the forest: My Neighbor Totoro

Laputa: Castle in the Sky

Post-apocalyptic adventure: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Modern witch: Kiki's Delivery Service

A blast from the past: Only Yesterday

Ace fighter pilot: Porco Rosso

Teen romance: Ocean Waves

Tanuki!: Pom Poko

The Baron: Whisper of the Heart

A spin-off?: The Cat Returns

Battle of nature: Princess Mononoke

Animated gold mine

With such an array of films available, HBO Max has hit the jackpot with Studio Ghibli. From sweet family films to empowering epics, there's plenty to watch. And if you want to test out the service before you jump in, there's a 7-day free trial.

When it comes to binging, you have to start somewhere. The best place is with the award-winning Spirited Away. It's the perfect film for families and anime enthusiasts alike, capturing the growth and strength of the young female protagonist. Chihiro. For something less fantasy and more historical, the Wind Rises is a strong film that covers love, loss, and perseverance in the face of adversary.

Finally, if you want the perfect film for kids, My Neighbor Totoro is an excellent choice. It is a sweet, simple story that focuses on family and growing up. You can't go wrong with any Studio Ghibli film on this list. It's not a matter of which one you should watch, but which one you should watch first.