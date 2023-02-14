Ted Lasso season 3 release date revealed at last

Ted Lasso season 3 has been on the cards for some time, but the wait is almost over as we finally know when we'll be heading back to Nelson Road.

Apple TV Plus has confirmed that the Emmy-winning comedy series will return on Wednesday, March 15 with a new 12-episode series for fans to sink their teeth into as we catch up with all our favorite players and club members.

This time around, episodes will air every Wednesday, so Ted Lasso season 3 will be a weekly release and not one that you're able to binge-watch, but we're sure it'll be worth the wait!

We've also got a new synopsis for the anticipated season, following the betrayal in season 2 where new villain Nate (‎Nick Mohammed) joined the dark side, choosing to go and work for West Ham alongside Rupert (Anthony Head), devastating fans everywhere.

Nate and Ted are now football rivals. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

According to Apple TV: "The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert at West Ham United.

"In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

So there's certainly lots of drama in-store, and it will be interesting to see if Nate can make amends following his fall from grace, going from a fan favorite to the most hated character on Ted Lasso.

If you need a refresh, the first two seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream in full on Apple TV, ready for its big return to the streamer in the spring.

But will AFC Richmond survive the next round of challenges, both professional and personal? There's only one way to find out!

Ted Lasso is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus.