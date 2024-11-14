It’s Christmas time at the movies, as Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans star in Red One, a brand new holiday-themed action movie that is now playing. Interested? We’ve got all the details you need to know on how to watch Red One right now.

Red One joins a slate of new holiday movies coming out in 2024, ranging from The Best Christmas Pageant Ever to Netflix originals like Hot Frosty or Our Little Secret, Hallmark Christmas movies and more. But if you like your holiday spirit with a little action, then Red One may be a good choice for you.

Read on for everything you need to know about when and where Red One is playing, including whether or not the movie is streaming.

How to watch Red One in movie theaters

Right now the only place to watch Red One is at your local movie theater, as it is playing exclusively on the big screen.

In order to find when and where Red One is playing near you, check out Fandango . The website can show you all of the movie theaters in your area where Red One is playing and all available showtimes. You can also purchase your ticket for your preferred showtime directly on the site or on Fandango’s app.

Another option for frequent moviegoers who have a favorite movie theater they like to patronize is movie theater subscriptions and memberships. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow those who sign up to get free, discounted and/or monthly allotments of movie tickets. Deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks are also often available.

Is Red One streaming?

No, Red One is not available for streaming or at-home viewing of any kind right now. If you want to watch Red One you’ll have to make the trip to the theater.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That being said, we do have a pretty good idea of where Red One is going to end up when it comes to streaming. As an Amazon MGM Studios movie, Red One’s likeliest streaming home is either going to be Prime Video of MGM Plus (or both perhaps). There’s no official word on the movie’s streaming plans though, so we’ll keep this page updated as news about that comes in.

Prior to Red One’s streaming debut, it’ll likely first hit digital on-demand platforms, allowing consumers to rent or buy the movie to watch at home. No info on that yet either.

What else to know about Red One

Co-written by Chris Morgan, best known for penning many of the Fast & Furious movies, and Hiram Garcia (Young Rock), here is the official synopsis for Red One:

“After Santa Claus — Code Name: RED ONE — is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

Also in the cast are Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and J.K. Simmons.

The movie reunites Johnson with his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan.

Watch the trailer for Red One right here: