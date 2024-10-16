Hot Frosty: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Christmas rom-com

Hot Frosty will give us some fun festive viewing on Netflix. Frosty the Snowman is as much a part of Christmas as carols and mulled wine, but this holiday season sees the much-loved icon have quite the glow-up!

Hot Frosty stars festive film queen Lacey Chabert as a widow who falls for a handsome stranger bearing an uncanny resemblance to an ice sculpture she created. But can this snowman’s innocence help her to heal before it’s time for him to melt? The feel-good movie also stars Schitt’s Creek’s Dustin Milligan.

Here’s everything we know about Hot Frosty on Netflix…

Hot Frosty launches worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday, November 13 2024.

Hot Frosty plot

Hot Frosty follows Cathy (Lacey Chabert), a grieving widow who lost her husband two years earlier. But then her magic scarf brings to life a (very good-looking) ice sculpture she created. Frosty the snowman brings light, laughter and eventually love back into Cathy’s life but sadly their romance can’t last as he will melt after the holidays.

Hot Frosty cast — Lacey Chabert as Cathy

Lacey Chabert plays young widow Cathy in Hot Frosty. She’s best known for playing Gretchen Wieners in the film Mean Girls but she’s already earnt her stripes when it comes to festive films as she’s also appeared in Black Christmas, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, A Merry Scottish Christmas, A Royal Christmas, The Tree That Saved Christmas, Christmas Mingle, Family for Christmas and A Christmas Melody among others. Lacey has also starred in His & Hers, The Wedding Veil franchise, Baby Daddy, She Said/He Said and Party of Five. She has also voiced characters in films and series such as The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, Bratz, Batman: Caped Crusader and Harley Quinn.

Dustin Milligan

It’s thought that Dustin plays Cathy’s sexy snowman in Hot Frosty but this hasn’t yet been confirmed. He’s best known for playing Ted Mullens in Schitt’s Creek but he’s also been in The People We Hate At The Wedding, Rutherford Falls, X Company, 90210 and Final Destination 3.

Is there a trailer?

No but if one drops, we’ll add it to this page.