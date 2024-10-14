Our Little Secret: release date, cast, plot, first look pictures and everything we know about the Christmas movie

Our Little Secret is a new rom-com starring Lindsay Lohan, coming to Netflix just in time for the festive season.

The movie, which promises to be at the top of our Christmas TV watchlist, sees Lindsay star as Avery, a woman who finds herself trapped in everyone's worst Christmas nightmare when she is forced to spend the holidays with her ex-boyfriend Logan, played by Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding.

Lohan is fast becoming a rom-com fixture on Netflix. In 2022, she starred in Falling for Christmas and earlier this year she starred in Irish Wish. Now, with Our Little Secret, she says, “It’s so beautiful to be able to do films that are associated with holidays because it’s family time," Lindsay Lohan tells Tudum. "When you can make a movie that families can remember and come together to see, it makes it all the more special.”

Here is everything we know about Our Little Secret...

Our Little Secret lands on Netflix worldwide on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Lindsay Lohan as Avery in Our Little Secret. (Image credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix)

Our Little Secret plot

Avery (Lindsay Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding) thought they had seen the last of one another when their romance ended, but when the bickering duo both move on with their lives and meet other people, little do they know those new people are actually siblings and now everyone is going to have to spend a very awkward Christmas under one roof together!

“The movie is about a girl who's dating someone, and she goes to meet his family for the holidays,” Lindsay Lohan tells Tudum. “Then she bumps into her ex, who is dating her boyfriend’s sister. And all kinds of stuff breaks loose.”

Ian Harding as Logan in Our Little Secret. (Image credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix)

Our Little Secret cast

Taking the lead is Lindsay Lohan as Avery along with Ian Harding as Avery's ex, Logan.

Also starring are Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked) as Erica, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls) as Stan, Jon Rudnitsky (Stealing Pulp Fiction) as Cameron, Henry Czerny (Ready or Not) as Mitchell, Judy Reyes (Scrubs) as Margaret, Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live) as the veterinarian, Dan Bucatinsky (The Beauty and the Baker) as Leonard, Katie Baker (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Cassie, Jake Brennan (Richie Rich) as Callum, Ash Santos (American Horror Story) as Sophie and Brian Unger (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Paul.

Dan Bucatinsky as Leonard, Jake Brennan as Callum and Kristin Chenoweth as Erica. (Image credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix)

Like her roles in other Netflix films, Lindsay's Our Little Secret character is, according to the actor, “a girl soul-searching on a journey of love.” But Avery also allows Lohan to show off some exciting new skills. “I think the biggest difference with Avery is that in this, I did have to do some comedic scenes — I haven't had to go as deep into that before,” Lohan says.

Tim Meadows as Stan and Judy Reyes as Margaret. (Image credit: Bob Mahoney/Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Our Little Secret?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more about Our Little Secret

Written by Hailey DeDominicis and directed by Stephen Herek (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Dog Gone), Our Little Secret is the second in Lohan’s ongoing creative partnership with Netflix.