Irish Wish: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Irish Wish — everything you need to know about Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix rom-com.
Irish Wish is a heart-warming new rom-com directed by Janeen Damian, written by Kirsten Hansen and arriving on Netflix, just in time for St Patrick's Day.
After starring in movies like Falling for Christmas Lindsay has cemented herself as the queen of romcom, and Irish Wish sees her play another character on a romantic journey of self-discovery - with a little bit of the supernatural thrown in for good measure!
Speaking of her latest role as shy book editor Maddie Kelly, Lindsay told Tudum: “She’s been ghostwriting for the writer she works for and she’s hopelessly in love with him, and she’s expecting him to love her back. But when reciprocation proves elusive, she takes matters into her own hands — only to find that romantic fantasies don’t always hold up to the harsh light of reality."
Here's everything we know about Irish Wish...
Irish Wish release date
Irish Wish will stream worldwide on Netflix from Friday, March 15, 2024.
Irish Wish plot
It's a case of always a bridesmaid, never a bride for Maddie, and when the object of her affection, Paul, gets engaged to her best friend, Emma, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland.
However, while in Ireland Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, and in a Freaky Friday-style twist she swaps bodies with her friend and magically wakes up as the bride-to-be!
However, it seems walking up in an alternate reality isn't all it's cracked up to be and soon a chance encounter with wedding photographer James shows her that sometimes you need to be careful who you wish for. Could Maddie's real soulmate be someone else entirely?
“Maddie’s one of the only characters I’ve played who’s a woman on her own making her way in the world,” Lindsay told Tudum. “We shaped her in a way that she was a bit more insecure in the beginning, and then she grows throughout the movie, and by the end, she really comes into her own.”
Irish Wish cast
Joining Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kelly are Ed Speleers (You, Downton Abbey) as James, Alexander Vlahos (Outlander, Sanditon, Versailles) as Paul, Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris, The Singapore Grip) as Emma, Ayesha Curry (About Last Night, A Black Lady Sketch Show) as Heather and Jane Seymour (Live and Let Die, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Wedding Crashers) as Maddie's mother, Rosemary.
Where was Irish Wish filmed?
Irish Wish is set in Ireland and was filmed on location in Wicklow, on the country’s eastern coast.
Lindsay, whose family can trace their roots back to Ireland, couldn't wait to get filming. “Ireland’s so beautiful. I’d never been, but my grandfather’s from there. We stayed in this little town called Dalkey. The people are so nice, and the Guinness pies were amazing.”
Lindsay's younger brother, Dakota, also appears in Irish Wish, which made the experience of being in Ireland feel all the more meaningful. Although, Lindsay admitted that working with family isn't the easiest... “Whenever I’m with family, I’m really bad at not cracking up for some reason,” she says. “I make funny faces when I’m off camera just to mess with them.”
Irish Wish trailer
