I love Christmas TV and Lindsay Lohan's latest Netflix movie is the best thing I've watched this year for one surprising reason

When it comes to Christmas movies on Netflix, Lindsay Lohan has cemented herself as the queen of festive feel-good films over the last few years with hits like Falling For Christmas and Irish Wish. But, now we have Our Little Secret that has arrived just in time to get us in the festive spirit.

Now, there is no denying that this Christmas offering comes with a heavy dose of cheese, but if easy-to-watch romcoms are your thing then you are going to be in TV heaven.

There's nothing better than snuggling down on the sofa under a blanket with a whole hour and 40 minutes of a festive film ahead of you that leaves you feeling warm and fuzzy. This isn't a film that is going to have you guessing with countless twists and turns, but that's not why you're turning in... this film is the best festive offering on Netflix right now purely becasue it is so brilliantly predictable.

Along with other holiday movies like Meet Me Next Christmas, Hot Frosty and The Merry Gentlemen all streaming on Netflix right now, Our Little Secret is exactly what you need to switch off from real life for a little while and invest in a romance just waiting to happen.

The movie sees Lindsay Lohan play Avery who is forced to spend Christmas with her ex Logan (Ian Harding) after they discover that their current partners – Cameron (Jon Rudnitsky) and Cassie (Katie Baker) – are siblings.

Jon Rudnitsky as Cameron, Lindsay Lohan as Avery, Katie Baker as Cassie and Ian Harding as Logan in Our Little Secret. (Image credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix)

The former flames thought they had seen the last of one another when their romance ended, but when the bickering duo both move on with their lives and meet other people, little do they know they're soon going to have to spend a very awkward Christmas under one roof together!

The rom-com also stars Tim Meadows stars as Stan, a family friend who's joining them for Christmas, alongside the likes of Scrubs star Judy Reyes and Wicked icon Kristin Chenoweth as Cameron's overbearing but brilliant mother and Avery's mother-in-law from hell.

There are a lot of brilliantly festive movies on Netflix right now, but put Our Little Secret right at the top of your watchlist - and I promise you won't regret it!

Our Little Secret is streaming worldwide on Netflix now.