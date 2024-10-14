The Merry Gentlemen: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Christmas romcom

The Merry Gentlemen is sure to set temperatures rising this festive season.

The Netflix film stars Britt Robertson as former Broadway dancer Ashley who returns to her hometown for Christmas. And when she discovers that her parents’ smalltown performing venue is under threat, she decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to save it. One of these men is Luke, played by Chad Michael Murray, who is pushed out of his comfort zone to help Ashley. “We got to change things up a little bit and push the envelope,” says Murray. “We take a lot of the tropes that have been created for this particular genre and poke fun at them in such a tasteful way.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix movie The Merry Gentlemen…

The Merry Gentlemen is about a male dance troupe. (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

The Merry Gentleman will premiere worldwide on Netflix from Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet, but if Netflix releases a trailer for The Merry Gentlemen, we’ll add it to this page.

Marie and Ashley in The Merry Gentlemen. (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

What is the plot of The Merry Gentlemen?

The Merry Gentlemen follows dancer Ashley (Britt Robertson) as she learns that her parents bar and performing venue The Rhythm Room is under threat. To save it, she decides to put her choreography skills to good use and stage an all-male revue to raise vital funds. Ashley manages to rope in contractor Luke (Chad Michael Murray), who wants to help but first must learn to get over his embarrassment.

The Merry Gentlemen cast —Britt Robertson as Ashley

Britt Robertson plays dancer Ashley in The Merry Gentlemen. She’s starred in the movies A Dog’s Purpose, The Re-Education of Molly Singer, About Fate and The Space Between Us plus been in Little Fires Everywhere, The Rookie, For The People, Big Sky, Girlboss, The Secret Circle and Life Unexpected.

Britt Robertson plays Ashley in The Merry Gentlemen. (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Chad Michael Murray as Luke

Chad plays contractor Luke in The Merry Gentlemen. He’s also appeared in One Tree Hill, Sullivan’s Crossing, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (in which he played the serial killer Bundy), Riverdale, Gilmore Girls, Fortress and Mother of the Bride.

Chad Michael Murray plays Luke in The Merry Gentlemen. (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Who else is starring in The Merry Gentlemen?

Other cast in The Merry Gentlemen include Marla Sokoloff who wrote the movie, also stars in it as Marie. Also, look out for ex-Holby City and Grease 2 star Maxwell Caulfield.

Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Hector David Jr, Colt Prattes and Marc Anthony Samuel round out the cast.