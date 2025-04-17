I'm loving Netflix's latest Nordic noir hit — 2025 is a new golden age of Scandi detective dramas

Netflix has managed to add not one but three great Nordic noir dramas this year already.

First we had The Breakthrough, then The Åre Murders, and now The Glass Dome, created by bestselling crime author Camilla Läckberg.

The Scandi detective drama seems to be having quite the time of it, with 2025 proving a real golden age for the genre. Despite only being released earlier this week, The Glass Dome has already stormed up to number 2 in the Netflix most-watched chart in the US and number 4 in the UK at the time of writing.

Young Lejla in The Glass Dome

Lejla was abducted as a child (Image credit: Netflix)

The Glass Dome is a little different from The Breakthrough and The Åre Murders in that the leading character, Lejla Ness, isn't a detective (she's a criminal profiler), but she essentially becomes one when a little girl goes missing in a remote Swedish village.

The twist is that Lejla herself was abducted as a small child and held captive in a glass dome. So when Alicia vanishes, Lejla begins to delve into the village's secrets, believing that history is repeating itself.

She's aided by her adopted father, Valter, who just so happens to be the retired local police chief. His brother, Tomas, is now the head of the police, but he's hiding his own secret.

Tomas in The Glass Dome

What secret is Tomas hiding? (Image credit: Netflix)

Who can Lejla trust out of the local men? Who's behind the kidnapping? It's a great setup and actually slides into the horror genre at times with a few neat scares. Léonie Vincent is highly engaging as Lejla, who is not surprisingly tormented by her past. Like a lot of Scandi dramas, what The Glass Dome does really well is focus on the victims rather than pushing them to one side. In The Glass Dome’s case, the victim, Lejla, is at the heart of the whole story. She’s determined that this time her abductor will be caught.

The Glass Dome is very good at misdirecting you as you build up your list of suspects. You end up suspecting almost all the men in the village at some point!

Is The Glass Dome as good as The Åre Murders?

I don’t think The Glass Dome quite reaches the heights of The Åre Murders. It could do with more of the dry humour The Åre Murders had, and Lejla isn’t as appealing as the lead character in that series, Hana.

Nonetheless, it's a great watch, and if you're into Nordic noir, it's a no-brainer to binge-watch it as soon as possible. The Glass Dome is just six episodes, with each one running for 50 minutes.

It also makes me want to read the novels by its creator, Camilla Läckberg, who has penned a string of acclaimed crime mysteries, including "The Ice Princess".

The Glass Dome, The Åre Murders, and The Breakthrough are all available to stream on Netflix now.

David Hollingsworth
David Hollingsworth
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.

Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. 

David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.

Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!

