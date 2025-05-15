Netflix adds a new Nordic noir thriller that's sure to be your next binge — can it live up to The Åre Murders?

Netflix has added Secrets We Keep, a new Nordic noir thriller, which the streamer hopes will match the success of recent global smash The Åre Murders.

While The Åre Murders was set in Sweden, we're off to a posh part of Denmark for Secrets We Keep, a drama which sees an au pair turn detective when another au pair goes missing. It's just six parts, so nice and easy to binge.

Cecilie finds dark secrets (Image credit: Netflix)

Teasing the plot, Netflix says: "When the young Filipino au pair Ruby disappears from one of Denmark's most affluent neighborhoods north of Copenhagen, the neighbor, Cecilie, becomes convinced that something has happened to her.

"Cecilie's own au pair, Angel, begins to investigate the rumors circulating among the area’s many au pairs, while suspicions of a crime grow. However, the case of the missing foreigner is a low priority for the police, and the newly minted investigator Aicha needs all the assistance she can get."

So, the plot sees the trio join forces to solve the case. However, there's a twist when a connection is found to Cecile's own family.

Netflix adds: "She is forced to confront her blind spots and view her family and the environment in which she is raising her children in a whole new light."

The cast features Marie Bach Hansen, Danica Curcic, Simon Sears, Lars Ranthe, Sara Fanta Traore, and newcomers Excel Busano and Donna Levkovski.

Creator Ingeborg Topsøe says: “I enjoy experimenting with the genre because it requires the audience’s full attention, and placing a crime story in this particular setting is especially compelling. What happens when care and intimacy within the home are outsourced to an au pair? What does that stir in us — and in those closest to us? Does it reveal the best in us, or the worst?"

Netflix having a good year for Nordic noir thrillers

Recent hit The Åre Murders (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix will be hoping Secrets We Keep can keep up its great run of Nordic noir thrillers. First came The Breakthrough, a four-part murder mystery inspired by a real double murder case in Sweden, which was solved years later using groundbreaking genetic genealogy techniques.

Then came the best of the bunch, The Åre Murders, a Swedish detective thriller which became a global smash for the streamer. And most recently was The Glass Dome, another Swedish set show which followed a young criminologist, who was kidnapped as a child and wonders as an adult whether her kidnapper has struck again.

Secrets We Keep is on Netflix now. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.