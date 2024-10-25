Meet Me Next Christmas: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Meet Me Next Christmas is a festive treat heading for Netflix.
Meet Me Next Christmas is a heartwarming festive treat on Netflix, starring Christina Milian as Layla, a woman on a mission to find the man of her dreams.
Along with other holiday movies on Netflix like Our Little Secret, The Merry Gentlemen, and Hot Frosty, Meet Me Next Christmas is a new movie for 2024 and promises to be a 'treasure hunt for love' as Layla dashes through the Big Apple accompanied by an unexpected ally, professional concierge Teddy (Devale Ellis).
“There’s a sense of magic, love, and anticipation that’s happening through the whole movie,” Christina Milian tells Tudum. “You just never know who they’re going to run into or what’s going to happen next.”
Whatever Yuletide surprises lay ahead, expect Layla to do whatever it takes to make her dreams come true. Milian calls her a 'motivated woman.'
“Layla is a girl that knows what she wants,” the actor says. “She’s got a good head on her shoulders, and when she knows she wants something, she goes for it. She doesn’t let anything stop her.”
Here is everything we know about Meet Me Next Christmas...
Meet Me Next Christmas release date
Meet Me Next Christmas will stream worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday, November 6.
Meet Me Next Christmas plot
The official synopsis from Netflix says: "In pursuit of a fairy-tale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla (Milian) must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. At the show, she hopes to reconnect with the dashing James (Kofi Siriboe), a love interest so charming, he’s the only present Layla wants under her tree this Christmas.
Meet Me Next Christmas cast
The movie stars Devale Ellis as Teddy, Christina Milian as Layla and Kalen Allen as Jordy. Kofi Siriboe plays James, Tymika Tafari is Roxy, Nikki Duval plays Becca and Wesley French is Javier.
The American a cappella group, Pentatonix, also star with Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee all playing themselves in the movie.
Talking of Pentatonix being in the movie, Christina says. “They’re so talented. I love what they infuse in the movie. Even in scenes where they’re just talking, they’re singing,” she teases. “Everybody loves to hear them for real during Christmastime. Making a whole movie built around their amazing talent and putting love and Christmas all around it is a great cherry on top.”
Meet Me Next Christmas trailer
The trailer introduces us to Layla, Teddy and James and gives us a glimpse into Leyla's hunt for a precious ticket for the Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert... but as she hunts for true love, could it be that it was right in front of her the whole time?
You can watch the trailer below...
Behind the scenes and more for Meet Me Next Christmas
Meet Me Next Christmas is directed by Rusty Cundieff from a script by Molly Haldeman and Camilla Rubis.
