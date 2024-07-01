The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Christmas movie

Judy Greer, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Molly Belle Wright and Pete Holmes in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

Movie fans can get into the spirit this year with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a new adaptation of the Barbara Robinson book from the creator of The Chosen and the studio behind Ordinary Angels.

While Hallmark Channel and Lifetime have become a hub for holiday movies, there is still plenty of holiday cheer at the movie theaters with this slate of 2024 new movies, including the Dwayne Johnson movie Red One; though that is definitely going to be a bit different from The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

Find out everything you need to know about The Best Christmas Pageant Ever right here.

Christmas comes early to movie theaters as The Best Christmas Pageant Ever premieres exclusively on the big screen starting November 8 in the US.

At this time we're not able to confirm if/when the movie is going to be released in the UK or anywhere else outside of the US.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever cast

(Image credit: Allen Fraser/Lionsgate)

Judy Greer and Pete Holmes star in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever as Grace and Bob. Greer is best known for her roles in Arrested Development, Archer, Reboot and 13 Going on 30. Holmes, meanwhile, is a stand-up comic that has starred in his own HBO series Crashing as well as Home Sweet Home Alone and Family Switch.

Also starring in the movie is Molly Belle Wright (Troppo) as Beth, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez (Peter Pan & Wendy) as Charlie, Beatrice Schneider (The Lost Symbol) as Imogene Herdman, Kynlee Heiman as Gladys Herdman, Matthew Lamb (Smile) as Claude Herdman, Mason Nelligan as Ralph Herdman, Ewan Wood (Chucky) as Leroy Herdman, Essek Moore as Ollie Herdman and Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) as the narrator.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever plot

Here is the official synopsis for the movie from Lionsgate:

"Based on the beloved book, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever centers on the Herdmans — absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. But this Christmas, they’re taking over their local church Pageant — and they just might unwittingly teach a shocked community the true meaning of Christmas."

The script was written Platte F. Clark & Darin McDaniel, Ryan Swanson and Dallas Jenkins.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever trailer

Watch the official trailer for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever right here:

Dallas Jenkins movies

Dallas Jenkins directs The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. He is best known for creating, writing and directing the hit series The Chosen, but he also directed a number of movies over his career. Here is a full look at his feature directing resume:

Midnight Clear (2006)

What If… (2010)

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (2017)