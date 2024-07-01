The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Christmas movie
Barbara Robinson's classic book gets a new adaptation.
Movie fans can get into the spirit this year with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a new adaptation of the Barbara Robinson book from the creator of The Chosen and the studio behind Ordinary Angels.
While Hallmark Channel and Lifetime have become a hub for holiday movies, there is still plenty of holiday cheer at the movie theaters with this slate of 2024 new movies, including the Dwayne Johnson movie Red One; though that is definitely going to be a bit different from The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.
Find out everything you need to know about The Best Christmas Pageant Ever right here.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever release date
Christmas comes early to movie theaters as The Best Christmas Pageant Ever premieres exclusively on the big screen starting November 8 in the US.
At this time we're not able to confirm if/when the movie is going to be released in the UK or anywhere else outside of the US.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever cast
Judy Greer and Pete Holmes star in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever as Grace and Bob. Greer is best known for her roles in Arrested Development, Archer, Reboot and 13 Going on 30. Holmes, meanwhile, is a stand-up comic that has starred in his own HBO series Crashing as well as Home Sweet Home Alone and Family Switch.
Also starring in the movie is Molly Belle Wright (Troppo) as Beth, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez (Peter Pan & Wendy) as Charlie, Beatrice Schneider (The Lost Symbol) as Imogene Herdman, Kynlee Heiman as Gladys Herdman, Matthew Lamb (Smile) as Claude Herdman, Mason Nelligan as Ralph Herdman, Ewan Wood (Chucky) as Leroy Herdman, Essek Moore as Ollie Herdman and Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) as the narrator.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever plot
Here is the official synopsis for the movie from Lionsgate:
"Based on the beloved book, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever centers on the Herdmans — absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. But this Christmas, they’re taking over their local church Pageant — and they just might unwittingly teach a shocked community the true meaning of Christmas."
The script was written Platte F. Clark & Darin McDaniel, Ryan Swanson and Dallas Jenkins.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever trailer
Watch the official trailer for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever right here:
Dallas Jenkins movies
Dallas Jenkins directs The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. He is best known for creating, writing and directing the hit series The Chosen, but he also directed a number of movies over his career. Here is a full look at his feature directing resume:
- Midnight Clear (2006)
- What If… (2010)
- The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (2017)
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.