The Chosen season 1: release date, cast and everything we know about the epic Biblical series

The CW has been shuffling existing programming and adding new series like The Spencer Sisters ahead of the busy fall TV season, and its latest addition is one that already has global critical acclaim. The network is now the US TV home for all three seasons of The Chosen, a Biblical series created, directed and co-written by Dallas Jenkins.

A bonafide worldwide phenomenon, the series went from a crowdsourcing project to a theatrical and streaming hit. With three seasons already completed, there are four more planned to bring the epic journey of Jesus to life.

"The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way," Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW, said in a statement. "This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further."

Here's everything we know about The Chosen season 1.

There are eight episodes in each season of The Chosen. The first season will premiere Sunday, July 16, at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW, with episodes in the first three seasons airing every week through Christmas Eve.

The Chosen season 1 cast

The show's diverse cast reflects what life was like in first-century Capernaum, which was located along a trade route and featured people of many different backgrounds.

Take a look at the cast below:

Jonathan Roumie (Jesus Revolution) as Jesus

Shahar Isaac (The Good Fight) as Simon Peter

Paras Patel (Nashville) as Matthew

Lara Silva (Queen of the South) as Eden

Elizabeth Tabish (The Son) as Mary Magdalene

Erick Avari (Mr. Deeds) as Nicodemus

Yoshi Barrigas (Criminal Minds) as Philip

George Harrison Xanthis (American Crime Story) as John

Noah James (iCarly) as Andrew

Amber Shana Williams (Now and Then) as Tamar

Nick Shakoor (State of Affairs) as Zebedee

Jordan Walker Ross (1883) as Little James

Giavani Cairo (9-1-1: Lone Star) as Thaddeus

Stelio Savante (FBI) as Moses

The Chosen season 1 plot

The first season of The Chosen begins with the disciples meeting each other and carries through the moment when Jesus leaves Capernaum for Samaria, at the point when Jesus declares that He's the messiah.

Here is a synopsis of the show from The CW press release:

"The Chosen is the first multi-season series of its kind, a historical drama about the life of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) as seen through the eyes of His followers. Set against the backdrop of Jewish oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season show shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. The fourth season is currently in production.

"The Chosen has grown from a crowdsourcing project on the Angel Studios app into a massive global phenomenon with over 110 million viewers in 175 countries around the world with plans to make it available in 600 languages. The series continues to grow in popularity, generating 6.5 million followers across social media and $35 million at box office in special event theatrical releases. It has generated apparel, best-selling books, DVD's and an upcoming series of graphic novels.

"The Chosen is written, directed, produced and created by Dallas Jenkins (The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, What If…, Midnight Clear) and is distributed globally by Lionsgate."

The Chosen season 1 trailer

Here's the trailer for the first season of The Chosen:

How to watch The Chosen season 1

The Chosen season 1, along with the second and third season, will air starting this summer on The CW, with new episodes airing each week. If you don't have cable, you can watch The CW with a subscription to live streaming TV services such as FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, new episodes will be available to stream the day after they air on The CW app.

You can also watch The Chosen on The Angel app.