The Spencer Sisters: cast, plot and everything we know about the Lea Thompson series

The CW's 2023 fall TV lineup includes some familiar shows like Walker, but the vast majority of the lineup are new to viewers. The Spencer Sisters is one of the new scripted series heading to the network, starring Lea Thompson and Stacy Farber as a mother-daughter duo who work together as private investigators.

The series already aired earlier in 2023 on CTV in Canada, but it's making a move to US audiences on The CW.

"It's beyond fun to be half of The Spencer Sisters," Thompson said in a statement. "My major focus lately has been directing, but this show was just too delicious to pass up. A lighthearted mother-daughter mystery series with an outrageously delightful character and the chance to work with the luminescent Stacey Farber. Not to mention, it's exciting to be part of the new reimagined CW."

Here's what we know about The Spencer Sisters.

The CW added The Spencer Sisters to its fall TV lineup, but there's no premiere date as yet. As soon as the premiere date is available we'll add it in right here.

The Spencer Sisters cast

Lea Thompson plays Victoria Spencer. Thompson is probably best known for her iconic role in the Back to the Future trilogy, but she's had a number of other memorable roles over the years including Caroline in the City, Little Women, Scorpion and Switched at Birth. She also directed episodes of several popular TV shows including Star Trek: Picard, Young Sheldon, The Kids Are Alright and The Goldbergs.

Stacy Farber plays Darby, Victoria's daughter. Farber has appeared in a number of popular shows including Diggstown, Virgin River, Superman & Lois and Animal Kingdom.

Here is the full cast for The Spencer Sisters:

Lea Thomson as Victoria Spencer

Stacy Farber as Darby Spencer

Thomas Antony Olajide (Learn to Swim) as Zane Graham

Edward Ruttle (Arctic Air) as Dr. Lucas Collins

Husein Madhavji (Saving Hope) as Alastair Dhumal

Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves (Sort Of) as Sarita Stark

Rodrigo Massa (El Dragon: Return of a Warrior) as Antonio Pereira

Kaitlyn Leeb (Spinning Out) as Lindsay Yip

Adam Hurtig (Cult of Chucky) as a police detective

The Spencer Sisters plot

Here's the synopsis of The Spencer Sisters from The CW:

"The Spencer Sisters is a female-led, lighthearted procedural that follows mystery novelist Victoria Spencer (Lea Thompson) and her daughter Darby Spencer (Stacey Farber) who are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases. Joining the cast in supporting roles are Thomas Antony Olajide as Darby’s high school best friend and local cop Zane Graham; Edward Ruttle as Darby’s high school flame Doctor Lucas Collins; Husein Madhavji as Victoria's 'IT Consultant' (a.k.a. hacker) Alastair Dhumal; Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves as Victoria's feisty literary agent Sarita Stark; Rodrigo Massa as Zane's husband Antonio Pereira, who operates a Brazilian bistro; Kaitlyn Leeb as Lindsay Yip – a hotshot lawyer who is Lucas' fiancée; and Adam Hurtig as the lead detective of the local police force."

The Spencer Sisters trailer

You can take a look at The Spencer Sisters trailer below:

How to watch The Spencer Sisters

The Spencer Sisters airs this fall on The CW, with new episodes airing each week. If you don't have cable, you can watch The CW with a subscription to live streaming TV services such as FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, new episodes will be available to stream the day after they air on The CW app.