Superman & Lois season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

It's hard to believe that Superman & Lois is already flying into its third season, which sees the Kent family pull together to fight off their biggest threat yet. Lois is in danger and Clark must rally his boys to get her back.

The original cast returns in season 3 along with a few exciting new faces. The show's future is uncertain as The CW shifts its programming lineup, however, it's joined by the new series Gotham Knights to anchor Tuesday nights.

Here's what we know about Superman & Lois season 3.

Superman & Lois season 3 premieres Tuesday, March 14, at 8 pm ET/PT. New episodes are available the following day on The CW app.

As of this writing, there's no word on a UK premiere date, but as that information becomes available, we'll add it here.

Superman & Lois season 3 cast

Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) return to their roles of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois, respectively. Alexander Garfin (The Peanuts Movie) is back as Kent's son Jordan, but his twin brother Jonathan is now played in season 3 by Michael Bishop, who replaces Jordan Elsass.

Newcomers to the series include a pair of The Walking Dead alums, Michael Cudlitz and Chad L. Coleman. Cudlitz plays Lex Luthor while Coleman plays crime boss Bruno Mannheim.

Also returning this season are series regulars Inde Navarrette (13 Reasons Why) as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks (All American) as John Henry Irons, Dylan Walsh (Blue Bloods) as General Sam Lane, Erik Valdez (Graceland) as Kyle Cushing, Emmanuelle Chriqui (The Passage) as Lana Lane Cushing, Sofia Hasmik (Mad About You) as Chrissy and Tayler Buck (Tyler Perry's Assisted Living) as Natalie.

Superman & Lois season 3 plot

Here's the Superman & Lois season 3 synopsis from The CW:

"Season three of Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois’ own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

"Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan."

Superman & Lois season 3 trailer

"We are going to get through this as a family." That's the message of the Superman & Lois season 3 trailer. Take a look below:

How to watch Superman & Lois season 3

Superman & Lois season 3 airs on The CW, which is available through a cable TV subscription. If you've cut the cord to traditional cable, you can find The CW on several live TV streaming services including FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. New episodes become available to stream on-demand the day after they premiere on the free and easy-to-use The CW app.