'Superman and Lois' season 2: release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Superman and Lois season 2 is happening, following the success of the first series, which is currently being shown in the UK on BBC1.

The series, which is inspired by the DC comic books, follows Clark Kent (aka Superman) and Lois Lane, who live with their two sons. It deals with some surprisingly everyday problems for Superman, mainly how to be a good father and husband.

Speaking about Superman and Lois season 1, star Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Clark, says: "There are a lot of things that people are dealing with right now, so it’s relatable to see Superman going through those same problems — issues that can’t be solved with x-ray vision. It doesn’t matter that you can fly, you’ve still got to deal with this stuff. Clark is very comfortable in the role of Superman. But as a dad, he’s still trying to figure it out every day."

Season 2 will pick up where we left off, and there are already a few surprises in store! Here's what we know so far...

The series returns to The CW in the US on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022.

We currently don't have a confirmed UK release date, but season 1 is currently being shown on BBC1 and is available on BBC iPlayer.

'Superman and Lois' season 2 plot

It has been revealed that season 2 is in production, and we'll get to see Superman in a new super-suit, if first look images are anything to go by!

Series director Amy Jo Johnson shared a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram, writing: "Last day of directing episode 206 of @cwsupermanandlois !! This has been absolutely the most thrilling experience of my career."

A post shared by Amy Jo Johnson (@atothedoublej) A photo posted by on

"@tylerhoechlin & @bitsietulloch and the entire cast were a dream to work with. Max Kronick & Patrick Barton Leahy really wrote a doozy for ya!! I loved every second! On to the edit and a nap! Season 2 premiers January 11th! #grateful #supermanandlois"

So far, we don't have any specific plot details but fans are still reeling from the shocking ending that seemed to defy time and space. We saw Natalie, the daughter of an alternate version of Lois who she had with John Henry Irons on his Earth, crash-landed at the Kent farm in the universe we've been watching.

Natalie was stunned to see her mother standing beside the man who apparently murdered her, so season 2 is going to be quite complicated by the looks of things!

'Superman and Lois' season 2 cast

As well as the core cast members Tyler Hoechlin (Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Jordan Elsass (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent), there'll be some new faces joining.

Ian Bohen joins the cast as antagonist Lieutenant Mitch Anderson who wants to recruit Superman, and Jenna Dewan returns after her original appearance in Supergirl as Lois’ sister, Lucy Lane. Finally, Tayler Buck joins the main cast as Natalie Irons.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The dramatic new season 2 trailer gives us a better look at what to expect from Superman and Lois. In it, Lois tells Clark that "things haven't been okay for months" and that she's been blaming her husband for it. With Lois withdrawing and not talking about things properly, it's causing even more issues for the family, who also have to contend with Natalie's arrival.

On top of this, Clark is reluctant to join Lieutenant Mitch Anderson which sets up some serious conflict between those two.