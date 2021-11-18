'Superman and Lois' season 1 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Comic book fans will finally be able to watch Superman and Lois in the UK, as the hit US series is heading to BBC1 soon. The series is already available in the US via Warner Bros. Television and originally aired on The CW.

Speaking about the series, Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, says: "Superman and Lois is an ambitious and involving new superhero series – one we are sure will intrigue and excite not just existing fans, but BBC viewers of all ages."

So whether you've been eagerly anticipating the UK release, or you want to dive into something new, here's everything we know about Superman and Lois so far...

The first season of Superman and Lois will begin on BBC1 on Saturday, Dec. 4 with all 15 episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer for those who'd prefer to watch as a boxset.

It has already aired in the US over on The CW, with the first season premiering in Feb 2021. US Amazon customers can also watch the series on-demand via Prime Video.

What is the plot of 'Superman and Lois'?

Superman and Lois follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane who are trying to live a 'normal' life as working parents. This scenario is billed as one of their toughest challenges to date!

The official synopsis reads: "After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the pair come face-to-face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society."

Who's in the cast?

Tyler Hoechlin plays Superman aka Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch stars opposite him as his wife and world-renowned journalist Lois Lane.

In the series, the couple have two sons Jonathan and Jordan played by Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin. Jonathan is modest, kind-hearted and athletic while his brother Jordan is an outcast with social anxiety, who also inherited his father's powers.

Additional cast includes Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, and Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! In the trailer we're introduced to the Kent family, in particular the boys' discovery that their dad is actually Superman, which Lois claims would be "more dangerous if they didn't know". This naturally causes some family conflicts which the couple have to balance with their jobs, and also saving the world... so no pressure then!