Tyler Hoechlin: Superman is trying to work out being a dad

We usually see Superman leaping tall buildings in a single bound, but it’s a very different Man of Steel who features in BBC1's new drama Superman & Lois, which enjoyed positive reviews in the US.

The 15-part series stars Tyler Hoechlin as secret superhero Clark Kent, who is married to award-winning journalist Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). Together, they are raising their twin teenage sons — the popular and sporty Jonathan and anxious loner Jordan — who are both unaware of their dad’s superpowers.

When Clark loses his job at the Daily Planet and his mother dies on the same day, he returns to Smallville to take over the struggling family farm — only to find his once thriving hometown devastated by an economic recession.

"What I love about Superman & Lois is that it’s a family show that just happens to have Superman in it," says Hoechlin, who first played the role in Supergirl, The Flash, and other Arrowverse series.

"There are a lot of things that people are dealing with right now, so it’s relatable to see Superman going through those same problems — issues that can’t be solved with x-ray vision. It doesn’t matter that you can fly, you’ve still got to deal with this stuff. Clark is very comfortable in the role of Superman. But as a dad, he’s still trying to figure it out every day."

Lois and Clark. (Image credit: BBC / DC, Warner Bros Entertainment)

Despite the gritty themes, there’s no shortage of superpowered action in the series. While Lois investigates shady billionaire businessman Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner), who has been secretly buying up properties in Smallville, Clark comes up against a villain called The Stranger, who is sabotaging nuclear power plants.

"The action scenes and fight sequences are definitely a step up," says Hoechlin. “Every once in a while I have that moment where it hits you. I’ll suddenly think: 'I’m wearing a cape today, that’s what I’m doing at work. I’m wearing a cape!'"

Superman & Lois begins on BBC1 at 5.40pm on Saturday, Dec. 4 — see our TV Guide for full listings. All 15 episodes will be made available on iPlayer.