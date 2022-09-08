Walker season 3: release date, trailer and everything we know about the crime drama

The CW found a hit on their hands with the debut of the hit series Walker. Although, this isn’t a complete shocker as the series is a reboot of the hit series Walker Texas Ranger and is fronted by Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki.

As the show heads into its third season and the forthcoming spinoff Walker Independence is set to make a splash as well, viewers can expect to see a lot of Walkers this fall.

Here’s everything we know about Walker season 3.

Walker season 3 premieres on Thursday, October 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW network in the US. The series will be immediately followed by the new show Walker Independence. If you miss the episode, it becomes available to stream on-demand via The CW app for free the next day.

At this time, there is no word about an official UK release date. However, as that information becomes available, we can provide an update here.

Walker season 3 cast

The entire main cast is expected to return for season 3. With that said, leading the bunch is Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker. Padalecki launched into superstardom playing Dean Forester in the hit series the Gilmore Girls. Since then he has been featured in House of Wax, 2019’s Friday the 13th and of course, 15 seasons of Supernatural.

Below you’ll find the full list of the main cast:

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) as Cordell Walker

Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam Walker

Molly Hagan (Jane the Virgin) as Abeline Walker

Violet Brinson (The Comey Rule) as Stella Walker

Coby Bell (SEAL Team) as Captain Larry James

Jeff Pierre (Shameless) as Trey Barnett

Mitch Pileggi (Supergirl) as Bonham Walker

Odette Annable (Supergirl) as Geri Broussard

Kale Culley (NCIS) as August Walker

What is Walker season 3 about?

Odette Annable as Geri Broussard and Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker in Walker (Image credit: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW )

While we don’t have an official synopsis for the brand new season, viewers will recall that a number of things occurred in the season 2 finale. For example, Geri and Cordell finally got Gale to admit to murdering Marv after staging a fight, Cordell rescued an unconscious Gale from a fire and the Walkers finally got their ranch back. There was also that minor confession from Denise that she was responsible for cutting Cordell’s saddle.

Elsewhere in the episode, Geri told Cordell they still couldn’t be together for the time being, Captain James offered Trey a position as a Texas Ranger and Liam decided to dedicate his time to the ranch. Oh, and we can’t forget that by the end of the season finale, Cordell was kidnapped by people in a mysterious van. It would seem there are quite a few storylines to be explored in the upcoming slate of new episodes.

Walker season 3 trailer

Check out the Walker and Walker Independence combined trailer. Thursdays just got filled with a whole lot of Walkers, and crime.

