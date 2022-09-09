Walker: Independence — release date, trailer, cast and everything you need to know

Get ready to go back in time to the old West with the new series Walker: Independence. Set in the late 1800s, Walker: Independence is the origin story for its sibling program, Walker.

Katherine McNamara, who stars in Walker: Independence, spoke with The Nerds of Color (opens in new tab) about the show, saying: "I think what made it [the show] stand out to me is that it’s a Western that tries to refresh and reinvent what a Western is. We take the term independence very interestingly."

Co-star Matt Barr added, "I'm excited for a new generation to meet Westerns."

So what can fans expect from Walker: Independence? Here's what you need to know.

Walker: Independence premieres on October 6 at 9 pm ET/PT. New episodes air on Thursday nights after new episodes of Walker season 3 as part of The CW’s fall 2022 primetime schedule.

There's no information at this time on if/when Walker: Independence will premiere in the UK.

What is the Walker: Independence plot?

The official Walker: Independence summary reads:

"Walker: Independence follows Abby Walker, an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian, a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver, an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai, a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins, a slippery rogue, thief and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him.

"In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence’s noble deputy sheriff, Augustus, and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson, who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer and vow to save Independence — a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems."

Who is in the Walker: Independence cast?

Katherine McNamara stars as Abby Walker. The actress is best known for her roles as Clary Fray in Shadowhunters and Mia Smoak in Arrow. Additional work includes The Flash, Untitled Horror Movie, The Stand, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, The Fosters, Transformers: Rescue Bots and Happyland.

Justin Johnson Cortez, who plays Calian, can be seen in Lucifer, Splitting Up Together, 9-1-1: Lone Star, as well as Turbulence.

Katie Findlay portrays Kate Carver. Her television roles include The Killing, The Carrie Diaries, How to Get Away with Murder, The Magicians, Man Seeking Woman, Nancy Drew, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Lawrence Kao brings the character of Kai to life. Film credits include Fistful of Vengeance, Lucky Fifty, Silver Lake, Max Steel, I Hate You and The Divergent Series: Insurgent. On television, the actor was in The Originals, The Walking Dead, Wu Assassins, The Purge, Leverage: Redemption, as well as SHELL.

Matt Barr takes on the role of Hoyt Rawlins. He can be recognized for Walker, One Tree Hill, Blood & Treasure, Harper's Island, Friday Night Lights, Hellcats, Parkland and Sleepy Hollow.

Philemon Chambers will be Augustus. Previously, he starred in Single All the Way as Nick.

Greg Hovanessian is Sheriff Tom Davidson. He has been in Love of My Life, The Mist, Cardinal, The New Romantic, When Hope Calls, Another Life and The Fight Machine.

Walker: Independence trailer

The CW has released an official trailer for the new prequel, which offers a more in-depth look at the different characters and western’s stories. Watch it here:

How to watch Walker: Independence

Airing on The CW in the US, Walker: Independence is going to be available to pretty much everyone who has a traditional pay-TV service. If you've moved away from that and are now relying on live TV streaming services, The CW is part of the channel lineup for FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. If you subscribe to any of these services, you can also watch Walker: Independence on The CW website or app.

Again, if/when we here about Walker: Independence being available for UK viewers, we'll provide that information here.