‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 3: Release date, cast and everything we know about the Rob Lowe TV drama

The sister show to Fox’s 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star is getting ready to make its return for season 3. Coming back at its usual spot during the midseason point for broadcast TV, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, with series lead Rob Lowe returning, is set to fill the need of 9-1-1 fans as the original series is on hiatus until spring.

9-1-1: Lone Star was created by the same trio behind 9-1-1 — Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and Ryan Murphy. Yes, that Ryan Murphy, the creator of Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story and plenty more TV series you’ve binged in recent years, easily making him one of the busiest and most prolific men in TV.

But enough preamble, here’s everything we know about 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3

Before you even get fully settled into the new year, 9-1-1: Lone Star will be back on TV for your viewing pleasure. The Fox series is set to premiere its third season on Monday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It is taking over the time slot that 9-1-1 held during the fall season.

However, things may shift around when 9-1-1 comes back on air in March. Last year, when the two shows aired simultaneously, 9-1-1 had the 8 p.m. time slot while 9-1-1: Lone Star followed it at 9 p.m.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 3 premise

Like 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star follows a team of first responders, in this case a group working in Texas. The series began as a New York City firefighter, Owen Strand, relocates to Austin, Texas, to lead a new team while also attempting to figure out some of his own personal issues.

At the end of season 2, the firehouse where the main characters work was being shut down and many of the characters were divided up to different stations.

While 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 will pick up this storyline, the first episode of the season will also take some real-life inspiration and tell a story of Texas being hit by a major ice storm, like the state did in the early months of 2021.

Here is the official synopsis for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 1:

“An ice storm hits Austin. Owen deals with the fallout of the 126 closing and Tommy, T.K. and Nancy settle into new employment. Judd and Grace prepare for the birth of their first baby.”

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 3 cast

The star of 9-1-1: Lone Star is Rob Lowe, playing the character of Owen Strand. Lowe is a longtime Hollywood veteran, having appeared in TV shows like Parks & Recreation, The West Wing, The Grinder and movies including Wayne’s World and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Other members of the cast include Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubenstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes and Julian Works as Mateo Chavez. Brianna Baker, who had previously been appearing in 9-1-1: Lone Star as recurring character Nancy Gillian, has officially been bumped up to a regular on the show.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 3 trailer

Fox has released a special preview for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, which features footage from the first episodes of the new season as well as some interviews with the cast. Watch below:

Will there be a ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ and ‘9-1-1’ crossover episode?

One of the big events for Fox in 2021 was the crossover episode that it had for 9-1-1: Lone Star and 9-1-1, which saw members of eteam work together to contain a devastating wildfire. It was announced in May 2021 that there would be a second crossover event in 2022 . There is no exact date yet, but Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn has been quoted as saying the “back half of the season.”

How to watch ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Fox, one of the four major broadcast networks. As such, it is carried by all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service providers while a TV antenna can also be used to pick up a signal from the local Fox stations serving all U.S. TV markets. The other option for live viewing of 9-1-1: Lone Star is to be subscribed to a live TV streaming service, like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

In addition to watching 9-1-1: Lone Star on TV, anyone with a traditional or live streaming service TV subscription can also use their login credentials to watch episodes via the Fox website.

9-1-1: Lone Star’s latest episodes, as well as all episodes from previous seasons, are available to stream on Hulu; latest episodes hit Hulu the day after they air.