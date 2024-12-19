The Floor season 3: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

What Fox has billed as “the ultimate quiz” show, The Floor has more than earned a passing grade with fans in its first two seasons. The Floor season 3 is going to bring back the exciting game show, which will kick off with its biggest premiere yet.

From the creators of Big Brother, Deal or No Deal and The Voice (John del Mol's Talpa), The Floor was the top-ranked game show for the second straight year, according to Fox. With a grid full of new contestants and new topics, who is going to be the last one standing and win the $1 million prize?

Before we find that out, here’s everything you need to know about The Floor season 3.

Fox is going to premiere The Floor season 3 after Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. We don’t have an exact time for the show’s premiere, but it will air immediately following the ending of the big game.

After its special post-Super Bowl premiere, The Floor season 3 will have a regular time slot on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox, following The Masked Singer season 13.

In order to watch The Floor live, you must have access to your local Fox station. That can be through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV). You can stream the latest episodes on-demand on Hulu the day after they air (Hulu also has all previous seasons of The Floor).

The Floor season 3 host

Rob Lowe is back again as host of The Floor.

Lowe is best known for his acting roles in movies like Wayne’s World and TV shows like The West Wing and Parks & Rec, as well as the Fox series 9-1-1: Lone Star, whose series finale airs the week before The Floor season 3 premieres.

This is Lowe’s second time hosting a game show, as he previously hosted Mental Samurai, which also aired on Fox.

The Floor season 3 game play

If you want a quick understanding of the rules of The Floor, here's a description:

A hundred contestants stand on an interactive LED game floor featuring 100 squares, each representing a different trivia category. The first challenger, selected at random, must choose one of their neighboring opponents to go head-to-head in an epic quiz duel in the opponent's category in a 45-second contest testing their knowledge. The winner takes over the loser's square, expanding their territory, while the loser exits the game. The winner then chooses to continue to go on the offensive and challenge more opponents, or let The Floor chase a new challenger. The contestant who takes control over The Floor wins a grand prize.

There is also a new feature to the game this year, the Time Boost. If a contestant wins three challenges in a row, they earn themselves a five-second bonus.

At this time we are not aware of any new features being added for season 3.

The Floor season 3 trailer

There is no trailer for The Floor season 3 available at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.