The Goldbergs season 10: release date and everything we know about the family-centric sitcom

When The Goldbergs season 9 wrapped, it seemed as if Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and her kids were all preparing to embark on new adventures.

Erica (Hayley Orrantia) found out she was pregnant, Barry (Troy Gentile) was making it further along in his quest to become a doctor, Adam (Sean Giambrone) finally graduated high school and with that, the matriarch herself was left facing the fact that she would soon be an empty nester.

With all that said, a number of viewers assumed season 9 was set up to bring the series to a close. Thankfully for fans, that’s not the case as the Goldbergs have more stories to tell.

Here’s everything we know about The Goldbergs season 10.

The Goldbergs season 10 premieres on Wednesday, September 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

While there is no official release date for season 10 in the UK, season 9 of the series is currently available to watch via Channel 4.

The Goldbergs season 10 plot

Sam Lerner and Hayley Orrantia as Geoff and Erica in The Goldbergs (Image credit: ABC/Scott Everett White)

ABC has not yet released an official synopsis for season 10. However, given the way the season 9 finale ended, season 10 has quite a few storylines it can explore.

For example, we imagine that Erica’s pregnancy will be an integral part of the series going forward. As much as Beverly loves her family and the idea of growing that family via grandchildren, we imagine her empty nester feelings will be transformed into feelings of excitement about being a grandmother. Although, given her track record of being a tad controlling and Erica often rebuffing her controlling ways, we imagine some comedic friction between mother and daughter is coming.

Then there’s Adam. He is now entering the wonderful world of adulting having graduated high school. He foreseeably is going to go through a bit of an adjustment period as he realizes being a grownup is harder than many 18-year-olds think.

Also, Barry’s quest to become a phenomenal doctor should continue to be a good story arc this season. Over the years, Barry has proven he’s not always the best at handling stress as it tends to make him act a bit erratic, and an erratic Barry is a funny Barry. Since becoming a physician isn’t exactly a walk in the park, fans should brace themselves for the laughs.

The Goldbergs season 10 cast

The most notable casting change going into season 10 is the fact that Jeff Garlin, aka Murray Goldberg, is not slated to be on the series in future episodes. With his exit from the role due to an alleged HR investigation according to Newsweek (opens in new tab), there are a lot of questions about what producers could do to fill the void left by the presence of the Murray character. With information still limited, fans have to wait a little longer to see if a Murray recast is in store, or if his character will be phased out completely and replaced by someone else.

Now the actors set to reprise their roles as series regulars are Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridemaids, Reno 911!), Sean Giambrone (Russell Maniac, Big Hero 6: The Series), Troy Gentile (Nacho Libre, Schooled), Hayley Orrantia (Roommates, Schooled) and Sam Lerner (Ballers, Schooled).

The Goldbergs season 10 trailer

It’s a bit too earlier for a trailer. However, as we get closer to the season 10 premiere and an official one becomes available, we’ll be sure to include it here.

How to watch The Goldbergs season 10

The Goldbergs season 10 will air live in the US on ABC. Those without traditional cable/satellite television can still catch the episodes live on ABC utilizing Live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you’re someone that prefers to watch television at your leisure on demand, you can stream new episodes the day after they air on Hulu.

UK fans will likely have to wait until season 10 starts to wrap in the US before the new episodes become available. However, we’ll keep you posted about when and where you can expect season 10 episodes in the UK.