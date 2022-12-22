9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 - release date and everything we know

It’s time to head back to the Lone Star state with 9-1-1: Lone Star. The 9-1-1 spinoff is now in its fourth season and the Ryan Murphy-Brad Falchuk creation shows no signs of slowing down.

The team was put through their paces in season 3, from dealing with a catastrophic winter storm to trying to bring the station back together. We have no doubt that things will be even more intense in season 4.

Here’s what we know about 9-1-1: Lone Star.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premieres Tuesday, January 17, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

At this point, there’s no word on when the show will premiere in the UK, but we’ll add that information as soon as it’s available.

9-1-1: Lone Star cast

Rob Lowe has come a long way since his role as Tony Flanagan in the 1979 series A New Kind of Family. Throughout the 80s, Lowe maintained his “Brat Pack” status by starring in films like The Outsiders and St. Elmo’s Fire. In the 90s, a slightly older Lowe was introduced to a new generation with his role as Benjamin Oliver in Wayne’s World. Of course, it was his memorable run on West Wing as Sam Seaborn that launched Lowe’s career into a whole new orbit.

Rob Lowe (West Wing) as Owen Strand

Gina Torres (Westworld) as Tommy Vega

Ronen Rubinstein (Orange is the New Black) as T.K. Strand

Sierra Aylina McClain (Empire) as Grace Ryder

Brian Michael Smith (Queen Sugar) as Paul Strickland

Rafael Silva (The Corps) as Carlos Reyes

Jim Parrack (True Blood) as Judd Ryder

Natacha Karam (The Brave) as Marjan Marwani

Julian Works (Titans) as Mateo Chavez

Image 1 of 3 Rob Lowe in 9-1-1: Lone Star (Image credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX) Brianna Baker, Gina Torres, and Ronen Rubenstein in 9-1-1: Lone Star (Image credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX) Brian Michael Smith, guest star D.B. Woodside and Rafael Silva in 9-1-1: Lone Star (Image credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX)

9-1-1: Lone Star plot

9-1-1: Lone Star follows in the footsteps of its sister show 9-1-1, only it’s set in Texas. Texas and LA have a few things in common but there’s no question that things are bigger in Texas.

We don’t have a lot of information about what’s in store for season 4 just yet, but based on previous seasons we know that there’s usually a big event in the first few episodes that sets the tone for the new season.

Last season the show kicked off with a story about a huge winter storm that threatened the lives of Texans everywhere. The story was incredibly true to life after a real storm left the region covered in dangerous ice and snow back in 2020.

We’ll add more about the season 4 plot as the details become available.

9-1-1: Lone Star trailer

The trailer for 9-1-1: Lone Star isn't quite ready yet but here's Rob Lowe talking about what fans can expect in the new season:

Season 4 of #911LoneStar in 4 weeks‼️ pic.twitter.com/UWjmJi9R6zDecember 20, 2022 See more

How to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you’ve cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming platforms like FuboTV , Hulu Plus Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

New episodes will also be available the next day on Hulu.