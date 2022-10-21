Titans season 4: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

There’s no rest for the weary. After saving the world in season 3, the team of young superheroes is back to do it all over again in Titans season 4 on HBO Max .

After defeating the Scarecrow and preventing him from destroying Gotham City, the Titans are about to head home to San Francisco when they’re diverted to Metropolis where they’re faced with Lex Luthor’s latest scheme.

In addition to the core cast returning for the fourth season, there are several new faces joining the show including Joseph Morgan and Franka Potente.

Here’s everything we know about Titans season 4.

Titans season 4 will be split into two parts. The first half of Titans season 4 premieres November 3 on HBO Max. The premiere date for the second half of the season has not been announced but will likely be in the spring or summer of 2023.

As of this writing, there is no confirmed premiere date for the UK, but as soon as it becomes available we’ll have it here.

Titans season 4 cast

The core members of the Titans team return for season 4. Jay Lycurgo’s Tim Drake will be learning from Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson about what it takes to be Robin after making a big impression on the team last season.

Joseph Morgan (The Originals) joins the cast as Sebastian Blood, one of the biggest enemies of the Titans. He’s the head of the Church of Blood and uses the moniker Brother Blood. Franka Potente (Run Lola Run) plays Mother Mayhem, a high ranking member of the Church of Blood who will stop at nothing to advance the church’s mission. Also throwing chaos into the mix is Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx, a sorceress who wields bad luck as one of her powers.

Titus Welliver also joins the cast as Metropolis’ biggest villain hiding in plain sight: Lex Luthor. Described by Dick Grayson in the trailer as the only man Bruce Wayne feared, Lex has his sights set on Conor Kent, who was created from Luthor’s own DNA.

Here’s the full list of cast members and the characters they play:

Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson

Ryan Potter as Gar Logan

Anna Diop as Kory Anders

Joshua Orpin as Connor Kent

Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth

Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake

Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx

Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Blood

Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem

Titus Welliver as Lex Luthor

Titans season 4 plot

Here’s the synopsis of Titans season 4 from HBO Max: “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.”

Titans season 4 trailer

Just when they think they can head home, the Titans are called to Metropolis, where they face their biggest threat yet. Take a look at the action-packed Titans season 4 trailer below:

How to watch Titans season 4

Titans season 4 part 1 will be available exclusively on HBO Max on November 3. You can choose from one of the HBO Max subscription options below if you don’t have a subscription already. You can subscribe as a standalone service or add it to a Hulu, YouTube TV or Sling TV package.

As soon as we have a release date for the UK we’ll add it in right here.