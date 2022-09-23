Meet the Reboot cast: who's who in Hulu’s new hit comedy series

Hulu has a new hit on its hands with the series Reboot. The show follows the dysfunctional cast of a former sitcom as they reunite in hopes of creating TV magic. Unfortunately, they must confront the unresolved issues of their past and adjust to the fast-changing world of today — comedically of course.

Not only is the series fronted by TV funnyman Keegan-Michael Key and Stranger Things actor Paul Reiser, but it is the brainchild of sitcom legend Steven Levitan. For those that aren’t quite familiar with the name, Levitan is the co-creator of a little show called Modern Family.

So just who are all the major players of Reboot? Let’s meet the cast.

Keegan-Michael Key as Reed

Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot (Image credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

Keegan-Michael Key leads Reboot as a failed actor name Reed who has had trouble in his career since the conclusion of the early 2000s sitcom, Step Right Up. After spending years being a comedic actor, once the series wrapped, he attempted to jump into more dramatic roles. Unfortunately for him, fans weren’t fanning over his more serious work. Now with a chance to at least recapture some of his success, he begrudgingly returns to starring in a role that’s familiar.

Real-life Keegan-Michael Key shot to stardom in the sketch comedy series MADtv. Since his time on that series, he’s gone on to star in Key and Peele, Keanu, Friends from College, The Prom, The Bubble and more.

Johnny Knoxville as Clay

Johnny Knoxville, Reboot (Image credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

Clay is the "bad boy" of the series. Following his time on Step Right Up, Clay went down a road littered with criminal activity. For him, the reboot of the sitcom is a chance to prove to himself and the world he’s moved beyond his past mistakes.

Playing Clay is reality TV star and actor Johnny Knoxville. Knoxville is instantly recognizable for his prank skills in the Jackass series. He’s also been featured in shows like Drunk History and films like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend.

Judy Greer as Bree

Judy Greer, Reboot (Image credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

Following Bree’s departure from the sitcom, she actually became a Nordic duchess. Although she has the royal title, it seems her acting career after the show hasn’t panned out that well, with her only acting credit as an alien in a sci-fi show.

Bree is portrayed by Judy Greer. Greer over the years has been in some blockbuster films including Jurassic World, Ant-Man and Halloween Kills. She’s also played memorable roles in TV shows like The Thing about Pam, The First Lady and Arrested Development.

Paul Reiser as Gordon

Paul Reiser, Reboot (Image credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

Gordon is the original creator of the Step Right Up show. While he may be considered a brilliant writer and TV mind, he won’t get the same compliments as a father. He was a bit of an absentee dad to his daughter Hannah, and he’s a bit reluctant to work with her in the upcoming reboot.

Portraying Gordon is Paul Reiser. While millennials and those of Generation Z may instantly recognize Reiser from his role in Netflix’s Stanger Things, he was a household name before that in the 90s as the star of the sitcom Mad About You. He’s also been spotted in recent years in The Kominsky Method and The Boys.

Rachel Bloom as Hannah

Kimia Behpoornia and Rachel Bloom in Reboot (Image credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

Hannah is not only Gordon’s daughter, but she’s also a producer and writer on the Step Right Up reboot. While she’s determined to prove herself as a talent in Hollywood, she’s also on a mission to prove herself to her dad. It would probably be helpful if they resolve their issues first.

Hannah is played by Rachel Bloom. Bloom is probably most recognizable for her Golden-Globe-winning role as Rebecca in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She’s also been seen in Julia, Into the Dark and Portlandia.

Calum Worthy as Zach

Calum Worthy and Johnny Knoxville, Reboot (Image credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

Zach is a teenage actor and doesn’t try that hard to break the stereotypes of a child star. Additionally, he’s keeping the fact that he’s been diagnosed with ADHD from the rest of the cast. As the “youngster” of the bunch, he tends not to be as mature as his counterparts.

Calum Worthy plays Zach. Worthy has starred in shows like Pacific Rim: The Black, The Act and American Vandal.

Krista Marie Yu as Elaine

Krista Marie Yu, Reboot (Image credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

In the series, Elaine is the newly appointed Vice President of Comedy at Hulu. She’s also a bit new to the genre. Her inexperience doesn’t always bode well for the vision of the show.

Oddly enough, in real life, Yu has plenty of experience in the world of comedy. She’s previously been featured in sitcoms Last Man Standing and Dr. Ken.

Reboot is now streaming on Hulu.