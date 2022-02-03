It’s been 12 years since the last Jackass movie, but starting Friday, Feb. 4, Jackass Forever is a new outing from the daredevil pranksters that fans new and old can enjoy. But how can people watch Jackass Forever?

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius and more of your favorite Jackass cast members, as well as some brand new ones, have returned for Jackass Forever, once again putting their bodies on the line to make audiences (and themselves) laugh. According to What to Watch’s review of the movie, the schtick hasn’t gotten old yet.

It’s been a bit of a journey for Jackass Forever to finally come out, having gone through multiple release date changes. So now that it is officially out, here’s how you can watch Jackass Forever.

How to watch ‘Jackass Forever’

Get ready to see all of the wild and crazy stunts of Jackass Forever on the big screen, because the fourth Jackass movie is going to be playing exclusively in movie theaters upon its release on Friday, Feb. 4 (special screenings start on Thursday, Feb. 3).

Jackass Forever is opening up throughout the U.S., U.K., Canada and other countries on Feb. 4 (sorry Netherlands, Finland, Germany and Russia, you’ll have to wait a bit longer). To find where the movie is playing near you, you can check your local movie theater website or sites like Fandango to find times and purchase tickets ahead of time if you want.

If you’re looking for ways to potentially make a trip to see Jackass Forever or other movies coming out soon more affordable, you may want to look into movie theater subscription deals. These subscription services, which are run by U.S. theater chains like AMC, Regal, Cinemark and Alamo Drafthouse and U.K. chains including Odeon, Cineworld and Picture House , provide discounted tickets, flat monthly rates to see a certain number of movies, concession deals and other perks.

When you head out to see Jackass Forever in theaters, please be sure to check your local mask/vaccine guidelines to ensure that you and everyone else in the movie theater has a safe and enjoyable experience.

Is ‘Jackass Forever’ streaming?

Even though many fans might have hoped that Jackass Forever would have opted for a streaming debut after having its release date moved around a bunch, the movie ultimately decided to stick with an exclusive run in theaters. So short answer, no, Jackass Forever is not available on streaming on Feb. 4.

The movie will likely have a 45-day window where it plays exclusively in movie theaters, which should wrap up by March 21 . Whenever after those 45 days Jackass Forever makes its streaming debut, it will most likely premiere on Paramount Plus, as the movie is produced by Paramount.

While the latest Jackass movie is not available for streaming, all of the previous movies — Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 3 — are available to stream for Paramount Plus subscribers.

A Paramount Plus subscription costs either $4.99 per month (ad-supported) or $9.99 per month (ad-free), though a free trial is available.