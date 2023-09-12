Ordinary Angels: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

Get the Kleenex ready, because Ordinary Angels is the latest movie that is going to try and make you cry with its retelling of an inspirational true story. It is coming from a producing team that has plenty of experience doing that, with Wonder and American Underdog among their list of credits, as well as experience with faith-inspired movies that can be box office sleepers, like Jesus Revolution.

Here is everything that you need to know about Ordinary Angels.

Ordinary Angels joins the slate of 2023 new movies when it premieres exclusively in movie theaters on October 13.

It'll serve as an alternative option to the other major movie release on October 13, the horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer.

Ordinary Angels plot

Writing the script for Ordinary Angels is Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret) and Meg Tilly, in what is the Chucky actresses' feature writing debut.

Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

"Based on a remarkable true story, Ordinary Angels centers on Sharon, a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed, a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters. With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it. What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles and ordinary angels."

Ordinary Angels cast

Alan Ritchson and Emily Mitchell in Ordinary Angels (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Hilary Swank headlines the movie as Sharon. Swank is a two-time Oscar-winning actress for Boy's Don't Cry and Million Dollar Baby, whose credits also include Logan Lucky, The Hunt and the TV series Alaska Daily. It is the second 2023 movie that Swank is starring in after The Good Mother.

The role of Ed in Ordinary Angels is being played by Reacher star Alan Ritchson. In addition to starring in the Prime Video original series, Ritchson has starred in a number of major action movies, including Fast X and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as well as TV series like Smallville, Blue Mountain State and Titans.

Other members of the cast include Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing), Tamala Jones (9-1-1: Lone Star), Drew Powell (Gotham), Amy Acker (Person of Interest), Skywalker Hughes (Joe Pickett) and Emily Mitchell (Women Talking).

Ordinary Angels trailer

Do your best to not get emotional watching the Ordinary Angels trailer:

Ordinary Angels director

Behind the camera for Ordinary Angels is Jon Gunn. Gunn is more known for his writing and producing credits — most notable I Still Believe, American Underdog and Jesus Revolution — but he has a number of directing credits to his name as well. Here is a breakdown of his movies:

Mercy Streets (2000)

My Date with Drew (2004)

Like Dandelion Dust (2009)

Do You Believe? (2015)

The Week (2015)

The Case for Christ (2017)